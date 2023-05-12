This was revealed by Australian flight attendant Rosie Awad, who spent 5 years with Virgin Australia.

In an interview with “Escape” magazine, Rosie indicated that she always chooses the fifth row, and the seat adjacent to the window, on Boeing 737 planes.

As for the reasons for choosing this seat, Rosie said that the reasons are as follows:

The view is excellent from the window, where you can see part of the wing of the plane, and part of the city outside.

There is additional space to extend the feet.

There is no responsibility for the emergency exit on the passenger in the fifth row.

The passenger in this row can fit a small bag under the opposite seat, due to the extra space.

This row is one of the closest rows to the exit of the plane, as departure takes place quickly without delay.

It is considered one of the first rows that hosts start serving.

Rosie emphasized that choosing the right seat on the plane could be an important factor in enjoying the trip and relieving travel fatigue.