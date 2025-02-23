In Spain we have about 50 airports from which Flights come out and enter daily in almost all cases. The ones that have the most air traffic are those of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas with 66,196,984 and the Barcelona-El Prat JT with 55,034,955 passengers in 2024, according to the website Enterat.com.

Travel in plane It is today as common as doing so in any other means of transport, especially when it comes to traveling long distances, both between countries and within them between different territories.

Thus, many people have experienced in their lives, at least once, which is to get on an airplane and travel in it. Although there are different Aircraft modelsthe main elements in which their structure are quite similar in all cases.

The same happens inside: there may be specific differences In the design or details of the interior of the plane, but the general parameters barely have variations of some aircraft to others. One of the parts that everyone has in common is the windows with their respective windows.









These allow the light to enter the plane, as well as the passenger to look outside, having the possibility of close the window when the crew indicates thisbecause in takeoffs and landings this must be raised.

Why are the aircraft windows not square?

These windows are oval, with a rounded shape and, in no case, square. This does not happen by chance, since there are A weight reason why the windows of an airplane are not square. This is what the Alba Ruiz flight attendant in one of his videos of Tiktok, where he shares data and curiosities about his profession.

«Why are the airplanes windows round? Many years ago the windows of the airplanes were square, what happened? That The pressure made cracks formed and that is superpex», Start explaining the flight attendant.

«A crack can become a pressure escape or directly A dispressurizationbecause if the window is broken, all the air is going to enter and it will not be breathable and we are going to fall asleep or we will have to put the emergency mask. So this form (rounded) makes the pressure concentrate on a corner and breakbut it balances, ”says the professional.

In the past, approximately until the 50s, when the windows of the airplanes were square, the flights that began to have more height for new routes recorded some accidents. As he collects ‘Business Insider’there were even three explosions and accidents in airplanes for this cause, both in 1953 and in 1954.