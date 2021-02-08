After being treated by the health workers, she was transferred to the Morales Meseguer Hospital

A 70-year-old neighbor was seriously injured by severe smoke inhalation in the fire of a house in Cabezo de Torres, specifically on the first floor of a three-story building located on Moreno Cortés street. After being treated by the health workers, she was transferred to the Morales Meseguer Hospital.

The fire started at around 6.15pm. After receiving several notices to warn of it, the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized local police patrols, firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council and an ambulance from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies to the place 061.