I admit generously: it’s a thought I’ve spent way too much time on already. If I was finally appointed Supreme Commander in Chief of Planet Earth with Special Responsibility for Transport, what would be the first law I would enact? (Egoist gone off track? Who, me?)

Immediate exile for anyone who has their fog lights on on a sunny day: of course. Immediate exile for anyone who parallel parks without straightening their wheels: of course. But recently there’s a new law on my list, and it’s a big one: there will be a horsepower limit for all cars. A strict ban, for all new cars, anywhere in the world. Supercars, sports cars, no exceptions.

Not an idea you expect to read on TopGear

That may sound draconian and party-destroying, but I think it’s quite the opposite. A horsepower limit is exactly what the world of fast cars needs. Not from an environmental point of view, but for driving pleasure. As we know there is way too much horsepower swinging around these days. And horsepower is heavy. Not only because of the engines they have to generate, but also because of the brakes and suspension to curb them. With a horsepower limit, manufacturers could use all that development money and all that brainpower to make their cars lighter, and therefore more fun to drive.

An example from Japan

The question is, of course, what should that limit be? Well, although my appointment as Supreme Commander in Chief doesn’t seem like a certainty at this point, I’ve already put quite a bit of thought into the exact number. And then I thought, there’s a historical precedent for this! In the late 1980s to early 2000s, Japanese manufacturers had signed a “gentlemen’s agreement” not to sell cars with more than 280 horsepower, at least in their home market.

Officially at least, this agreement had nothing to do with driving innovation, but was intended to demonstrate the manufacturers’ commitment to road safety. It’s not clear how they got to that 280 horsepower as a Gold Quantity; Even with 279 hp you can still wreak havoc with a Japanese car.

A horsepower limit for new cars forces innovation

But I think that 280 horsepower is actually perfect. Enough for some serious speed, strict enough to unleash some real innovation. And if you don’t think it’s enough for punch in the stomach performance, remember that 280 horsepower was about the power of the original BAC Mono.

I’ve ridden that original BAC Mono and can report that it didn’t feel like it was lacking in power. Yes, the Mono was a single-seater, a 560-pound road racer, but you can’t tell me that Ferrari or McLaren with the money they’re now using to squeeze more horsepower out of their engines isn’t a nice, under-600 two-seater. can make pounds.

Forget the inevitable 1,600-pound, 1,200-horsepower hyper-hybrid that will follow the SF90. How much would you like to see what a 500 kilo Ferrari looks like? And how much would you like to drive that?