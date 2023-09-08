María Jiménez was able to fulfill her wish: ride her coffin in a horse-drawn carriage to say goodbye to the Seville neighborhood of Triana. The mortal remains of the artist left the funeral chapel installed in the Seville City Hall after a quarter to eleven, on a tour that passed through emblematic places in Seville such as the Triana Bridge. The horse-drawn carriage that was transporting her body was escorted by a procession of three other funeral vehicles that transported the flowers that had been left for the artist during the wake.

Numerous fans crowded at the door of the Town Hall who, as they left the coffin, began to clap their hands por bulerías in homage to their roots and their voice. Among them, there were also faces of famous people. Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, India Martínez, Francisco Rivera, Toñi Moreno, María del Monte or the designers Victorio and Lucchino went there to say their last goodbye to the singer.

During the journey, crowds of people crowded on both sides of the carriage to say their last goodbye to the artist. All the residents of the Triana neighborhood took to the streets to say goodbye to her neighbor. The tour on horseback through the streets of Seville has recalled the arrival by carriage of the mortal remains of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, just on the day that marks one year of her death.

Images of the burial of María Jiménez.



María Jiménez arrived at around half past eleven to the parish of Santa Ana, known as “the cathedral of Triana”, where the funeral mass is being celebrated. A church that was also packed a few minutes before the artist arrived and that she received again with a standing ovation.

Inside, the ceremony began with the sound of a flamenco guitar next to the altar that played the song from ‘Bulevar de los sueños rotos’ by Joaquín Sabina. There were so many people that Francisco Rivera had to ask the press to step aside so that the family could see the coffin, which was covered at all times by the mantle of Santa Ana. Later, it will be taken to the city cemetery. where you will rest in peace.