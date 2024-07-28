

Paris (dpa)

The German team, participating in the event competition, within the equestrian competitions, lost the chance to compete for an Olympic medal, at the Paris Olympics, after the rider Christoph Faller fell in a horrific manner.

Valer fell from his horse, Cariattan, at the sixteenth obstacle in the gardens of the Palace of Versailles.

He flipped over once but was unhurt, and after animal welfare concerns dominated preparations for the Olympic equestrian event following Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin’s disqualification for whipping a horse’s legs, Faller’s priority was the horse.

“He didn’t hurt himself, he’s fine, that’s the most important thing, that’s our main concern,” Valer, 30, told reporters about his horse.

The individual and team competitions conclude with the show jumping stage on Monday.

