Discover the crime

An eyewitness from the Hamara area in Luxor, named Ashraf El-Desouki, told Sky News Arabia:

Before the Friday prayer, we found a mobile phone lying on the street next to Abu Al-Joud Bridge in the Al-Hamara area, and blood was leaking from it.

We opened the shawl and found the body of a man in his thirties with multiple stab wounds.

We informed the police, and they came immediately and imposed a security cordon around the whereabouts of the body, and the security men began to deal with the situation.

Discover the killer

According to the police records at the Luxor Security Directorate:

Immediately after the Bandar Luxor Police Department received a notification from the locals that the body of a man with several stab wounds was found, the security men moved to the scene.

A search team was formed to identify the dead man as the first clue to uncover the circumstances of the crime.

The investigations obtained the victim’s data, and the detectives concluded that the perpetrator of the crime was his wife.

* The wife was arrested and during the interrogation she confessed to committing the crime due to the outbreak of a dispute between her and the husband and it developed until she grabbed a knife and stabbed him and disposed of the body in the street to try to divert suspicions away from her.

3 stabs

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Luxor, Taher Ayoub, told Sky News Arabia that the governorate’s ambulance facility had transferred the victim’s body to Karnak International Hospital in Luxor.

He added that the medical examination showed that the body had 3 stab wounds in the chest and abdomen, and that it is currently in the hospital morgue at the disposal of the Public Prosecution and forensic medicine.