The incident was documented by cameras and was circulated on social media and caused a sensation during the past hours, especially since the accused appeared in the video clips insisting on killing the victim and pursuing her stabbing with a knife, while passers-by fled in front of him.

The Ministry of Interior and the Public Prosecution revealed, during their investigations into the incident, that the victim separated from the accused because he was constantly assaulting her, and on the day of the incident, she followed her in the Giza area of ​​​​6th of October City, and asked her to accompany him, and when she refused, he beat her, took out a knife, slaughtered her, and stabbed her in separate parts of her body until She passed away.

Investigations indicated that the accused fled from the crime scene, but the people followed him until they caught him and severely beat him and handed him over to the police, who took him to the hospital for first aid.

The Public Prosecution ordered the detention of the accused and the appointment of a guard for him in the hospital, as well as the detention of the victim’s brother.

Law specialists disagreed about the punishment awaiting the victim’s brother, as Shaaban Saeed, the lawyer for cassation and the High Appeal and the State Council, confirmed that in the eyes of the law he is accused of the crime of attempted premeditated murder.

Saeed added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia,” that the victim’s brother cannot be considered to have been in a state of self-defense, because the condition for self-defense is that it be at the time of the incident, not after it.

He explained that the punishment of the victim’s brother may reach life imprisonment, but in such cases the court can take into account his psychological conditions and that he is blamed for killing his sister in this heinous way, and the punishment may be mitigated for him.

As for the lawyer at the Egyptian Court of Cassation, Mohamed Islah, he told Sky News Arabia that the victim’s brother will be considered as having committed a misdemeanor of beating.

He pointed out that the misdemeanor of beating may be with a sharp tool such as a knife, and not every crime in which a knife was used is an attempted murder, because the circumstances of the case here confirm that the victim’s brother wanted revenge, not murder.

He added that the crime of the victim’s brother will not be considered an attempted murder unless it is proven that he intended to kill the accused and not just assault him.