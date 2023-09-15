According to the records of the Sharqia Security Directorate, the Belbeis Police Station received a report from a worker named Mr. Hassan that his two children, Rahim (6 years old) and Islam (5 years old), were celebrating after they went out to play in front of the house.

A security source revealed to Sky News Arabia that the investigations of the research team found that his neighbor, a pensioner, Muhammad Saber (65 years old), killed the two children and disposed of their bodies “because they caused noise while playing in front of his house.”

The source explained, “When the accused was arrested, he confessed that he had warned the two children and asked them to stay away from his house, but they refused. He only kidnapped them, brought them into his house, and assaulted them by beating and suffocating them until they died.”

He continued: “The accused also admitted that he sought help from his 33-year-old son, and during the night they threw the bodies of the two children into the Ismailia Canal.”

When the accused’s son was arrested, his confessions matched his father’s statements, so the two were referred to the prosecution, which decided to imprison them.

The river rescue forces were able to recover the bodies of the two children in a state of decomposition, and transported them for autopsy by forensic medicine.