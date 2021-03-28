The US state of Ohio recently witnessed a horrific crime, in which a 5-year-old child was killed by his father with a baseball bat.

Officers in Parma, Ohio, said they were called to the home of 31-year-old Matthew Ponomarenko after he called them to announce his son had been killed.

On their way to the Ponomarenko house, the police discovered the body of the child in the living room, with bruises and blood.

According to the uncle of the dead child, he was diagnosed with autism, and learned to use the tablet computer to communicate, according to the British newspaper “Daily Star”.

He also indicated that the child’s father had recently left a behavioral health center, and had stopped taking the medication, but he had been very calm the day before the tragic accident.

Ponomarenko is due to appear in the Parma court on March 29, where he faces a premeditated murder.