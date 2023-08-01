The police arrested eight suspects in the incident, and the Egyptian Public Prosecution decided to imprison them pending investigation into the case.

Muhammad Al-Shawadfi, an intern doctor in the Department of Critical Care and Cases at Al-Azhar University Hospital in Damietta, who was dislocated in the right shoulder joint as a result of the attack on him in the incident. He recounted the details to “Sky News Arabia,” saying:

* My colleagues and I were working inside the recovery room in the intensive care unit at dawn, when we were surprised by loud voices, screams and insults in the corridor of the unit..

* These voices frightened us, as did the patients, so when we went out to investigate the matter, we found the family of a patient, about 20 in number, gathered in the corridor of the intensive care unit, shouting and cursing the hospital staff with obscene words..

* We inquired of them about the reason, and they told us that they had a patient who entered for examination, and the doctors refused to place him in the intensive care unit.

* We learned from our colleagues that the patient of these people is undergoing examinations and x-rays to determine his condition, and that he and his brother were in the hospital less than 48 hours ago, as they had an accident, but his brother died while he is in good condition and only suffered fractures and does not need to be detained in the hospital.

* When the families told us that the patient did not need to stay in the hospital, they beat the doctors and broke medical equipment.

* As a result of the attack, 11 doctors sustained fractures, concussions, dislocated joints, and severe head wounds.

* One of the patients was undergoing a catheterization surgery in the intensive care unit, but out of fear because of this heinous assault, he tried to escape from the operating bed, and he was severely injured..

* It turned out that the same families had detained the medical staff two days before this incident, when they were informed of the death of the patient’s brother, who had been present with him in the accident..

Al-Shawadfi confirmed that a report of the incident was drawn up, and the police attended and monitored the perpetrators of the attack based on surveillance camera recordings, seized them, and submitted them to the Public Prosecution office for investigation..

He noted the solidarity of the Doctors Syndicate with them and that they are determined to pursue the case to the end so that the aggressors receive their punishment. the same patient.