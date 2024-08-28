Another terrible road accident has caused blood to be shed on the Italian roads. The victim of this accident is a 51-year-old motorcyclist, Paul Pardini decapitated after falling from his motorbike. Loved and esteemed by the entire community of Viareggio, he leaves his parents and a sister.

motorcycle accident; photo from archive

Monday 26th August, late in the evening, Paul Pardini he was returning home on his motorbike when, for reasons still unclear, he lost control of the vehicle. Around 10.30pm the 51 year old from Torre del Lago, was travelling along the variant Aurelia in the direction of Lido di Camaiore. Paolo was not far from the Viareggio Sud exit, in the province of Lucca. Suddenly Paolo swerves and loses control of the motorbike and is thrown from the vehicle.

Paolo Perdini’s motorbike accident

The terrible impact against the guardrail was fatal for Paolo Pardini. The man was decapitated by the impact with the metal barrier. The first testimonies gave a chilling scene to the rescuers and the Municipal Police officers who intervened on the scene. The body of the 51-year-old was thrown almost 800 meters from the motorcycle on which Paolo was traveling. The paramedics, alerted by the other motorists, could do nothing but confirm the death of the biker.

Paolo Pardini dies beheaded by guardrail after falling from motorbike

Investigations into the causes of the accident

The Viareggio Municipal Police are still investigating the causes of the accident. Since last night, the officers have been hearing all the testimonies to assess why Pardini lost control of his motorcycle. Traffic on the Aurelia variant was interrupted for many hours, to allow the officers to carry out all the surveys.

Motorcycle accident: Paolo Perdini loses his life after being decapitated by the guardrail

Paolo Pardini was well known in the Viareggio community not only for his work, but also for his sunny and empathetic character. Yacht Captainhad landed a few weeks ago to take a course to get a new boating license. Paolo leaves behind his parents, Guido and Gemma and his sister Caterina.