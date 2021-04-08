This game was to have been played on February 19, when it was postponed by the unusual snowstorm that covered Texas. And there the Mavericks seemed to stay, a spectrum that never assumed it was their turn to play, as if it were guided only by the original schedule and this Wednesday I would not have left was reality how stubborn I wanted to be. It was still a cabalistic thing: the Mavs had five victories in a row and did not add six since April 8, 2016. Just today is five years old. And so it will continue, for now. Because the Mavs played a horrifying game and fell in Houston (102-93). The Rockets had tied, the reverse of their neighbor, five losses in a row. They had only won 13 games before this one (now 14-37, a win more than the Timberwolves) and they haven’t had an even finish since, glups, January 28.

In the NBA there are bad defeats. By calendar, by rival, by circumstances. This is one bad defeat for the Mavericks, who were released and now they remain (28-22) two games away from the Blazers (sixth in the West) and three and a half behind the Lakers (fifth) in his career to try to avoid the play in in which they border (seventh), suddenly with more air in front than behind, where the Grizzlies press (26-23). If Rick Carlisle’s men want to avoid that previous round, they can’t lose games like this. Nor can they play that bad. They stayed at 37.9% in shots (33/87), 25% in triples (10/39, terrible 6/23 at halftime) and they barely gave 16 assists for their 9 losses. Carlisle warned after the game that the defense had been as disappointing as the attack, although a zone collapsed to some Rockets who did not score when the difference was 13 points, already in the third quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr recognized the jug of cold water: “I don’t know if people have noticed, but Portland had lost the day before and we had to win this game“And while Luka Doncic focused on theory of the day to forget (“Everyone can have a bad day, right? It was a horrible day for the team“), Kristaps Porzingis went further when asked why he hadn’t had a shot in the fourth quarter:”Good question. They are the plays that we execute … and it is something that has happened before“And he recognized, another bad news, that his wrist problems are not going to magically go away:”I will have to deal with it when the season is over, for now I have to continue and hope I can cope with it“.

So for the Mavs, who arrived in a state of complete happiness, it was better that this game had stayed in February. Because, To add insult to injury, they screwed it up when they seemed about to fix it in the fourth quarter after turning a 78-69 into an 89-89 with two and a half minutes to go. Then they fell nine points in a row (98-89) from the Rockets, seven from a John Wall who returned like a cyclone after four games of loss: 31 points, 7 assists, 4 steals. Christian Wood finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Olynyk grabbed 18 rebounds and Kevin Porter Jr, a great talent with a very bad head, participated in that final takeoff with a block and a dunk and closed the game with 14 points. An unexpected joy for the Rockets in a terrible season for them and their coach, a Stephen Silas who jumped to the position of head coach from the position of assistant… of Rick Carlisle in the Mavericks.

Doncic had one of his worst nights of the season: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists but 5 losses, 9/26 shooting and 1/9 triples. Porzingis finished with 23 + 12 but frustrated in the last minutes, and on a frigid day for Richardson (a player without a middle ground and too many bad days) and Melli, they pushed from the bench Hardaway Jr (18 points) and one that almost never fails, Jalen Brunson (14). But it was too little, even against a low-minimum opponent. AND the Mavericks suddenly see everything a little less luminous. But this is the NBA, and opportunities for revenge come on the fast track. Tonight in back to back, the Bucks. A tremendous rival to smile again … or twist the gesture a little more.