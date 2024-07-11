Science has begun to unravel a long-standing mystery surrounding the human body during breastfeeding. Until now, it has not been possible to explain exactly how it was possible for most lactating women to maintain relatively robust bone health despite using their body’s calcium reserves to produce milk to nurse their babies. A group of researchers from the University of California has shed light on this enigma and, in a study in mice and human cells published in the Journal of the American Journal of Pediatrics, magazine Naturethe authors describe for the first time a hormone, called CCN3, capable of strengthening bones. The discovery, which will have to be confirmed in humans, opens the door to studying a new therapeutic target against osteoporosis, a disease characterized by a decrease in bone density and which can cause fractures.

Anyone can suffer from osteoporosis, although being a woman and over 50 years of age increases the risk. The female body uses estrogen (sex hormones) to preserve bone mass, but when these substances are depleted due to menopause or anti-hormonal therapies, bone tissue degrades: bones become more porous and fragile, are less resistant to trauma and break more easily. This phenomenon always occurs when there is a decrease in estrogen, except in one context: breastfeeding. There’s also a drop in female sex hormones, but surprisingly, in that situation, the link between estrogen and bone seems to break down, the authors explain: despite falling levels of estradiol (a type of estrogen) and increased bone remodeling – the process of restructuring bone, which is constantly removing old tissue and forming new – to meet the calcium demands of babies during breastfeeding, the mother’s bone mass is fairly maintained and, although osteoporosis or fractures can occur, it is rare. But it was not known why.

The new study published in Nature takes a leap forward in the path that these researchers began to follow more than five years ago To clarify the mystery, says Holly Ingraham, senior author and professor of Molecular Cellular Pharmacology at the University of California, San Francisco: In genetically modified mice that had an estrogen receptor located in a group of neurons in the hypothalamus removed, the researchers found that females, but not males, had huge increases in bone mass. “In follow-up studies over the next five years, we discovered that this bone phenotype occurred because of a circulating factor,” says Ingraham, senior author and professor of Molecular Cellular Pharmacology at the University of California, San Francisco. [vectores de comunicación entre células y tejidos del cuerpo]. Finally, we narrowed down the potential factors to CCN3. This hormone comes from the brain and resembles a growth factor. It is capable of forming strong bones and repairing fractures. We then showed that it is relevant in control females. [y no solo en las mutantes] during breastfeeding,” the researcher said in an email response.

CCN3 has been dubbed the “maternal brain hormone.” It is found in the hypothalamus—a region of the brain that controls hormone production—but is only present in female mice and during lactation. Ingraham explains that this substance acts on skeletal stem cells, which will become bone and cartilage. “CCN3 can be found in various tissues, including the brain, but we think it is released into the blood only in lactating mothers because it is produced in neurons that reside near one of the four windows of the brain: these are leaky regions, where hormones can enter or leave the brain. We suggest that CCN3 is made to ensure that enough bone can be formed while being deprived of calcium to produce milk during lactation,” says the researcher.

The therapeutic potential of this hormone is under study. For now, researchers have found that it improves fracture repair when administered outside its environment, in laboratory bone models, and also when administered to mice. “We gave this hormone to control mice (young and old females, females without estrogen and males). In all cases, we built and strengthened bones. We also showed in human bone stem cells that CCN3 is anabolic.” [favorece la creación de hueso] and increases mineralization or osteogenesis [el proceso deformación del tejido óseo]”, the scientist points out.

Ingraham admits that these investigations are in very early stages and they have yet to measure this hormone in women, but they are already beginning to study what happens to CCN3 outside the context of breastfeeding. “Based on our mouse models, we suggest that this hormone remains inactive during non-pregnant periods, during gestation and in periods after weaning. It only appears during breastfeeding.” However, she adds, beyond its function in strengthening bones while the mother breastfeeds the baby, she keeps the door open to the possibility that it has other functions yet to be discovered. “Once we identify the receptor for this hormone, we will know more,” she predicts.

Therapeutic potential against osteoporosis

In practice, this finding opens the door to new lines of research against osteoporosis, which affects one in three women and one in five men. over 50 years old“Although there is still much more to do, we are excited to translate this discovery to many skeletal-related conditions, such as osteoporosis, fracture repair, genetic disorders such as osteogenesis imperfecta, treatment of premature bone loss that occurs in women receiving anti-hormonal therapies, cartilage regeneration and dental implants,” he lists.

Ingraham also highlights that this discovery would have been impossible if it had not been done with female mice, something that has happened on numerous occasions in science, where male animals were primarily used. “I firmly believe that efforts to take advantage of hormonal fluctuations and the dynamic phases of female physiology during life will lead to new biological discoveries that will be relevant to both women and men, as our study shows. The physiological responses necessary to become pregnant, maintain a pregnancy, and care for offspring are profound and unique to women. Solving the scientific enigmas regarding sex differences or conditions related to women and closing the funding gaps for women’s health will improve the health of all,” she reflects.

Pilar Peris, a rheumatologist at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona and member of the metabolic bone pathology working group of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology, points out that this research is “very interesting” in explaining this link between the brain, hormones and bone during pregnancy and lactation, but calls for caution in interpreting the results: “This whole theory seems interesting, but it is a study in mice. We do not have data in humans. This seems to slow down and cause you to lose less bone, but we have to see what role this factor will play in humans.”

Along the same lines, Esteban Jódar, member of the Mineral and Bone Metabolism Group of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition, says that this finding is “attractive as a potential therapeutic target, but more studies are required” to confirm the results, he clarifies. “Molecular biology reveals how part of physiology works, but also part of pathophysiology. Therefore, it can give us a target that we can manipulate and access to treatments for diseases. If this molecule allows us to identify a way to generate more osteoblasts, we will be able to identify a way to generate more osteoblasts, and … [células del hueso implicadas en la formación de tejido óseo]is a potential therapeutic target,” says the endocrinologist, who did not participate in this study.

Jódar points out that, although there are already drugs against osteoporosis – focused especially on preventing further bone loss (catabolic), although there are also some that promote bone formation (anabolic) – “it is not a perfect arsenal”. “We reduce hip fractures by 50% and multiple vertebral fractures by more than 80%. This is very good, but a new target would be very welcome, especially if it increases bone formation,” he reflects.

