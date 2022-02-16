Sony partners with a non-profit organization to heal natural areas.

Both Xbox and PlayStation specialize in video games, yes, but it is not uncommon to see them take advantage of their position to promote charitable campaigns, both for the planet and for people. Both companies, for example, made it a goal to pack their respective consoles in environmentally responsible boxes, their studios have donated consoles to hospitals, and now, on the occasion of the premiere of Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation has launched a peculiar reforestation campaign linked to his new game.

PlayStation and Arbor Day Foundation will contribute to recovering deforested areasThe campaign is called Play and Plant (Play and Sow) and consists in that, for each person who unlocks the baptized trophy Reach the Dauntwithin the game, in the period up to March 25, PlayStation in partnership with the ecological organization Arbor Day Foundation, will plant a tree in one of 3 pre-selected ecological parks in the United States. The goal is 288 thousand trees.

The parks are Douglas County Forest in Wisconsin, Sheep Fire Private Lands in California, and Torreya State Park in Florida, all plagued by various problems that have destabilized the ecosystem.

This campaign is consistent with the concept of Horizon Forbidden West, where the protagonist, Aloy, fights to save the planet from a mysterious plague. If you are interested in this title, here you can find our review.

More about: Horizon Forbidden West.