A family from Australia, who came to rest in nature on Christmas Island, was unexpectedly attacked by giant crustaceans. The place for the picnic was chosen very badly: the smell of food attracted fifty coconut crabs – the omnivorous endemic inhabitants of the island.

Coconut crabs (Birgus latro) have an excellent scent and are not afraid of heights, climbing the tops of trees when necessary. Therefore, the food left on the camp table became an easy prey for arthropods. Photo leads Daily mail…

The family had to pitch their tent away from the crab feast. Other vacationers on the island shared that, having finished with food, the crabs tried to get closer to the place where people spent the night.

Coconut crabs are protected in Australia as an endangered species. Catching and eating them is prohibited. Individual specimens can reach a meter in length and weigh up to four kilograms. Coconut crabs live up to 50 years.

We will remind, earlier, off the western coast of Australia, residents managed to photograph an amazing giant creature.

