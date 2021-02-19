Demonstration in favor of the ‘dreamers’ in front of the Supreme Court in 2019. SAUL LOEB / AFP

President Joe Biden’s electoral promise to thoroughly reform the US immigration system as soon as he took office was materialized this week in a legislative bill presented in Congress. Democrats tackle this urgent issue with a very ambitious initiative that touches all aspects of the problem, fossilized for decades despite multiple attempts by both parties. A long and uncertain legislative journey awaits this immigration reform, but at least it promises that the United States will have an exhaustive debate – in institutions and in society – about its immigration system after four years of hysteria on Twitter, chaos on the borders and some episodes of very low moral significance.

The most ambitious point is the regularization within eight years of almost all the 11 million undocumented immigrants estimated to live in the country, a huge number accumulated since the amnesty decreed by Ronald Reagan in 1986. After passing examinations background information and pay their taxes, something that many already do, they will be able to request a residence permit and then become nationalized. The Pew Center calculates that some 7.6 million of those undocumented work. Two-thirds of them have been in the American nation for more than a decade. More than half live and work in the six states that are America’s economic engine, not coincidentally. With this measure, Biden recognizes the reality of the country and the Democrats make a good claim from their Latino electorate.

The project methodically dismantles all of Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy piece by piece, from solving the visa jam to rational handling of the border. In addition, it includes an attempt to alleviate the causes of irregular immigration, today mainly displaced to Central America. Democrats propose investing up to $ 4 billion in Central American countries to mitigate the desperate flight of their population. It is very positive that the United States recognizes that immigration is not a problem that arises spontaneously on its southern border.

Lack of supports a priori of Republican congressmen does not bode well. Polarization and electoral fear of the Republican extremist wing, which derailed the 2013 bipartisan plan, has only gotten worse. The more than certain Republican blockade in the Senate means that the Democrats are already thinking about alternatives.

But whether the plan is approved in whole or in parts, the important thing is that the Biden Administration has buried in a month the Trumpian paranoia that miserable families seeking asylum at the border were portrayed as invading criminal barbarians. Medieval solutions were thus justified, such as building walls in the middle of the desert, locking up immigrants indefinitely, or ripping their children from their arms so that others would abandon the trip out of pure terror. Along the way, the White House humiliated the Central American nations and poisoned relations with Mexico. After this experience, inspired by undisguised supremacist racism, returning the immigration debate to the realm of reality and looking people in the eye is in itself hopeful.