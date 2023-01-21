The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health has identified 15 clinics in Abu Dhabi to help those wishing to quit smoking, stressing that “tobacco control is a top priority among the Centre’s priorities, as part of its endeavor towards a smoke-free environment and raising awareness among the community,” pointing to the launch of an awareness campaign Tobacco control annually, under the slogan “Together towards a tobacco-free Abu Dhabi”.

He warned that children of smokers are three times more likely than children of non-smokers to become smokers.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health warned that tobacco is one of the most preventable causes of death globally, as its use leads to many diseases that affect the heart, liver and lungs. Smoking is also a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cancer (especially lung cancer), indicating that every nine out of 10 cases of lung cancer is caused by tobacco, as tobacco smoke contains more than 7,000 substances. chemicals, including hundreds of toxic substances, and about 70 substances that can cause cancer, as well as cause vascular disease and high blood pressure.

The center stressed that all types of tobacco use, whether cigars, cigarettes, medwakhs, or electronic cigarettes, are harmful to health, and smoking hookah is not a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes, as hookah smoking poses a great danger to health. Recent studies have proven that smoking hookah is equivalent to no less than 40 cigarettes, and recent research has shown that dowakh contains a high nicotine content, up to five times what regular cigarettes contain. E-cigarettes may also pose several health risks, which the US Food and Drug Administration and other international health agencies have warned about.

The center pointed out that stopping smoking is not an easy matter, but it has many benefits, represented in reducing the risk of disease, disability or death resulting from cancer, heart and lung diseases, or peripheral vascular diseases, which may lead to amputation of organs, and protecting the health of Those around them, by not exposing them to involuntary smoking, improving the level of fertility, and thus safe pregnancy and healthy children, improving breathing and fitness in general, enjoying the taste of food better, improving the appearance of the skin and teeth and eliminating the repulsive smell of tobacco, in addition to reducing the risk of fires in homes, pointing out that Nicotine withdrawal symptoms are multiple, most notably irritability, nervousness, impatience, hostility, anxiety, frustration, difficulty concentrating, insomnia, decreased heart rate, increased appetite or weight gain.

The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health identified 15 smoking clinics, in which doctors provide strategies to enable smokers to quit smoking, and they include: Al Bateen Health Center for Outpatient Treatment Services, Baniyas Health Center for Outpatient Treatment Services, Khalifa City Health Center, Al Mushrif Specialist Center for Children, and Al Maqta Health Center. , Al Jahili Health Center in Al Ain, Al Muwaiji Health Center for Outpatient Treatment Services, Tawam Smoking Cessation Clinic – Tawam Hospital, Oud Al Tawbah Center for Diagnostic, Comprehensive Examination and Outpatient Treatment Services, Al Qu’a Health Center, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center (Al Dhafra Region), Al Fouad Medical Center In Abu Dhabi, the Health Plus Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology, the Mohammed bin Zayed City Health Center, in addition to the Sweihan Health Center in Al Ain.

7 common symptoms

Although the experience of quitting smoking varies from person to person, everyone who decides to quit will experience some symptoms of nicotine withdrawal. It may not be comfortable, but nicotine withdrawal doesn’t hurt, unless you give up and smoke a cigarette.

When you decide to stop picking up and lighting cigarettes, your body and mind must become accustomed to not having nicotine.

There are seven common symptoms associated with quitting smoking:

■ Cravings for smoking.

■ Feeling angry or upset.

■ Feeling stressed and anxious.

■ Difficulty concentrating.

■ Trouble sleeping.

■ Feeling hungry or gaining weight.

■ Feeling anxious, sad, or depressed.