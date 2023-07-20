Xiomara Castro offers a speech at an air base in Tegucigalpa (Honduras), in a file image. FREDY RODRIGUEZ (REUTERS)

Locking up hundreds of dangerous criminals on an island is the new plan of the President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, to deal with the violence that is bleeding this Central American country dry. The Honduran government, overwhelmed by crime, plans to build on the Islas del Cisne, an uninhabited archipelago located in the northwest of the Honduran Caribbean, a huge high-security prison to lock up the leaders of the gangs that unleash terror in their country. The complex will have capacity for some 2,000 people and will be so isolated that communications can only be made via satellite, Honduran authorities have explained to the US agency AP. “It’s as far away as they can get, so these gang leaders feel the pressure once they’re on the island. The idea is that they lose contact with everything, contact with the whole of society… and can really pay for their crimes,” said José Jorge Fortín, head of the Honduran armed forces.

The prison on the island is the last desperate measure of the Castro government after a series of bloody incidents that have shown that gangs and other criminal groups have extensive control over the prisons and vast territories of this country, one of the poorest and most backward on the continent. Castro has turned around his campaign promises to tackle crime through sweeping political reforms to clean up the corrupt justice system and has gone heavy-handed, following in the footsteps of El Salvador’s president, populist Nayib Bukele. After the massacre that occurred in June in a women’s prison near Tegucigalpa, the capital, which left 46 inmates murdered, several of them burned, the president assured that she will take “drastic measures” to stop the bleeding. Barely four days later, however, a series of criminal attacks demonstrated that the violence is overflowing: in a single day, 21 deaths were recorded in two massacres in the north of the country.

Satellite image of the Swan Islands, where the prison is planned to be built. PA

Castro has opted for the bukelization of its security policy and has announced extreme measures that include curfews, partial states of emergency to combat crime in 120 communities and has deployed the military and police to retake control of areas taken over by criminal groups, where it has also suspended the constitutional guarantees of citizens. Added to these actions are now the plans to build the mega prison on the Swan Islands, a kind of Honduran Alcatraz where the authorities hope, finally, to keep the gang leaders under control who, from current conventional prisons, continue to carry out their criminal activities, largely with the support of corrupt prison officials. “I have taken measures to give them security in the face of the brutal and ruthless terrorist attack to which they are subjected by hired thugs trained and directed by the leaders of drug trafficking that operates with impunity,” the president wrote in mid-June in a chain of messages posted on her Twitter profile.

The Honduran security authorities have had to turn to El Salvador to calm the criticism of the impossibility of dealing with the violence, in a country where according to United Nations data Young people between the ages of 18 and 30 continue to be the main victims of homicides. “If another country has done something well, why not copy it?” has told the AP the head of the Honduran armed forces, José Jorge Fortín. “We are not going to allow this atmosphere of terror to continue.”

The government has so far not given more details about the construction of the prison, which will alleviate the overcrowding of the country’s prisons. At the end of July, the Military Police released images showing hundreds of men arrested and forced to remain in their underwear while being guarded by dozens of officers, in a measure that aims to regain control of the prisons. “We started activities so that prisons stop being schools for crime and break the cycle with organized crime,” said José Manuel Zelaya, Secretary of State for National Defense. But these actions are not enough to reduce the violence and that is why the Castro government now aspires to the construction of the mega prison in the Caribbean.

While trying to appease her citizens’ criticism of the violence with these heavy-handed measures, the president is also opening an international front. Castro has announced that she is moving forward with the United Nations to create a commission similar to the successful CICIG deployed in Guatemala to deal with corruption and impunity. “With respect, I have informed the UN Mission of experts that the agreement for the installation of the CICIH must be ready and signed in the coming months. Personally I will speak with the Secretary Antonio Gueterres [secretario general de la ONU]. We cannot wait any longer”, assured the president.

