Honda reaction

Ever since Marc Marquez was injured at the Spanish Grand Prix in July 2020, it is undeniable that the Honda has made a decision descending parabola which led her to be last in the constructors’ standings of 2022. A shame to be erased as quickly as possible for the company that won 21 riders’ titles and 25 constructors’ titles in the premier class of the World Championship. However, what we saw in the MotoGP winter tests did not bring a smile back to the faces of the engineers from the Ala Dorata company, with Marquez positioning himself between fifth and tenth position in the standings on a hypothetical championship starting grid.

But the racing department rethink Honda has already started for some time, with the boss Shinya Wakabayashi who dismissed the technical manager Takeo Yokoyama, replacing him with Ken Kawauchi, father of the latest Suzuki MotoGP bikes and remained unemployed after the withdrawal of the Japanese brand.

Sensational, Kalex will produce the Honda chassis

The use of the German Kalex swingarms, already starting from the second half of 2022 and from this year of the Slovenian Akrapovic exhausts, was no mystery. But the unexpected news is that Honda HRC also commissioned the entire chassis construction from Kalex, making this courageous decision after realizing that the Japanese-made frames were anything but a step forward for the team. The information was revealed by Gunther Wiesinger from the columns of the specialized Swiss site Speedweek. From what has been leaked, Honda would have asked the German company for a first chassis variant already before the Valencia 2022 tests and we won’t have to wait long before seeing it on the track. The debut would have been scheduled for the weekend of Jerez of the neighbor April 28-30, taking advantage of Stefan Bradl’s wild card, with Marc Marquez and Joan Mir who will be able to get on the saddle as early as May 1 during the tests on the Spanish GP track.