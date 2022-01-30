Although there are cheaper alternatives, Honda and it is one of the most interesting electric cars in the panorama of small cars. Compact and with retro style, it is the Japanese brand’s answer to the French and Italian ‘little ones’. Despite this, it is not easy to imagine it as a fast or racing car, and in fact there is no Type R version.

However, there are those who have imagined otherwise, how Innovate Composites. The tuners have turned a Honda and in a tribute to the team Red Bull-Honda who won the 2021 Formula 1 drivers world title with Max Verstappen. The car has a livery similar to the one that took to the track in F1, complete with matte tones, and also got an aerodynamic bodykit that makes it look almost like a small rally beast, in full eighties style.







The front and rear fenders have been significantly widened, and the white painted six-spoke wheels are shod in wider tires. The front bumper is also custom made. At the rear the bumper has been modified to reveal part of the tires, and also incorporates a diffuser. There is some doubt about the usefulness of the large rear spoiler, which could worsen the already short range of the car, but it adds that tamarro touch that certainly could not be missing.

Innovate Composites hasn’t changed anything technically, leaving the battery and motor as they came from the factory. The more powerful version of the EV is equipped with an electric motor that produces 152 horsepower and 315 Nm, with a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. The total autonomy is close to 220 kilometers, therefore in full line with its segment rivals. This special Honda is not unique though: the company foresees the preparation of a kit, to be sold as a limited edition to customers with good financial resources. You almost want to make us a single-brand store.