A homeless man who visits Amsterdam Central Station in the Netherlands returned a wallet containing about two thousand euros that he found inside a train, according to the local police, who rewarded him for his noble behavior.

The 33-year-old man, who has been homeless for 18 months, found the wallet while collecting plastic containers, which he exchanged for sums of money.

The police said, “There were about two thousand euros in the wallet, but unfortunately it did not contain any identification papers or any document to contact its owner.”

She added, “Since we believe in rewarding a person for his nobility, the man received the ‘Silver Thumb’ award that we sometimes give to residents, along with a gift worth 50 euros.” If no one comes forward to claim the wallet and its contents, the amount will be given to the homeless person.

“Whatever item I find, I always return it,” the man said in a video clip shown by the local “De Stentor” media website, adding, “Maybe the owner of the item owns a company and may offer me a job there, or a place to live.”