With the continued deterioration of humanitarian and living conditions, and the escalation of military actions in Gaza, the Emirati position and voice in various forums was clear and continuous to stop the war, ensure the safety and rescue of civilians, open safe corridors for the delivery of relief aid, provide health services to the injured and wounded, focus on a ceasefire, and resume… Political negotiations to guarantee the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Since the outbreak of recent events, the momentum of the Emirati voice has continued, based on a principled and consistent historical position in support of the Palestinian brothers, expressed on more than one occasion by the leader of the blessed march, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, during his contacts and meetings that did not stop. With the leaders of many sisterly and friendly countries, while the UAE diplomacy, led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was engaging in consultations, communications, and coordination and international meetings to find a sustainable solution and achieve peace, while giving priority to an immediate ceasefire, protecting civilians, and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid. .

The Royal Order of the Leader of the Homeland of Peace and Humanity, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to begin the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to support the Palestinian people in Gaza, and the Royal Initiative to treat a thousand Palestinian children and their families in the Emirates, came to express the noble position of His Highness and his white hands extending goodness to our brothers and friends. , especially in such circumstances, sending medical evacuation planes to bring them to the country.

The royal initiative came days after His Highness’s directives to provide twenty million dollars, as well as after providing aid worth fifty million dirhams under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with the launch of the “ “Compassion for Gaza” continues, with which the people of the emirates of goodness and love and their residents interacted strongly.

Authentic, principled Emirati positions, lofty and continuous humanitarian efforts and initiatives have exposed the merchants of slogans, bidding, and the trumpets of misguidance who stir up strife and trade in the blood of innocents. They exploit these delicate circumstances that the region is going through and the emotions of their people to spew the poison of their hatred, especially those who cover up with religion and use it as a garb to promote their poisonous wares. Which thrives on bloodshed, scenes of corpses, devastation and destruction in a region in dire need of stability and real development.

No matter how strong the arrows of their hatred against the Emirates are, the “country of Zayed the Good,” the homeland of peace and humanity, will remain stubborn against them, standing tall with the positions of its leaders and the rally of its people around them.