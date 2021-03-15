A woman was the one who threw a large stone that ended up breaking the glass of the rear window of the vehicle that was transporting President Alberto Fernández and his entourage, during the incidents recorded last Saturday in the Chubut town of Lago Puelo. A home video, which is not yet in the hands of Justice, recorded the precise moment in which the woman crashed the stone and the glass of the window fell shattered.

The video, which lasts about 45 seconds, will be delivered to the prosecutor Carlos Meyer, according to what Clarín was able to find out. He would join those that the Esquel prosecutor already has, although this has great importance in the framework of the investigation that, for now, is being carried out by the provincial justice of Chubut. Today in this context, 5 people were arrested after several raids. They were taken to the Esquel Investigation Brigade where they were identified, a medical examination was carried out and they were notified that they will continue to be linked to the cause. Later they were recovering the freedom. Two more arrests are expected in the next few hours, as announced by the Chubut Security Minister, Federico Massoni on Monday at a press conference.

Last Saturday and during a visit to Lago Puelo to tour the areas affected by devastating forest fires and make announcements, President Alberto Fernández and his entourage were attacked with stones at the exit of the cultural center from that locality by an anti-mining group. The same group later got involved with another from the UOCRA that had come from Esquel to support Fernández. The vehicle that was transporting the President of the Nation (where his wife Fabiola Yáñez was also found) suffered a complete breakage of its rear window. But the worst thing is that some stones thrown by the protesters brushed Fernández.

The president had to suspend the planned tour and from Lago Puelo he went to El Bolsón and from there to Bariloche to return in the early hours of the afternoon to the El Palomar airport. After these incidents, a harsh intern in terms of presidential custody broke out, which made water on all sides. About the little custody that the President and his entourage had and the incidents there are many versions. But one is the strongest: the internal policy in the national government and that of the provincial government for the management of the funds that Fernández announced for the recovery of the families affected by the fires. They are just over 770 million pesos..

