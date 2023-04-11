Opinions may vary. There are those who observed few people in the Beaches from last Thursday to Sunday compared to other years. For hoteliers, the demand for lodging was sustained at 95 percent all week, but the identified days of rest reached 100 percent.

The truth is that the city, especially in the Turistic zones, suffered a strangulation due to the large number of vehicles and charter buses that traveled through the city in sections.

Perhaps this year the visitors changed their entertainment dynamics and decided to go for a walk rural areasso do not stay for many hours under the sun.

It will be necessary to ask the people who rent tents or umbrellas on the shore of the beach how was the demand, since along the strip of the boardwalk, Brujas beach and even Cerritos was full of these accessories.

We recommend you read: