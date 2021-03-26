The announcement of a concert by the late artist Abdel Halim Hafez using the “hologram” technique, on the second of next April, at the “Baron” Palace in Cairo, sparked a controversy between his late inheritors, the Association of Authors and Composers’ Rights and the company that monopolized his songs.

Muhammad Shabana, the nephew of Abdel Halim Hafez, told “Al-Ittihad” that he is going to sue the company organizing the party for not obtaining a permit from the Hafez family, who legally represents it, and this is an infringement of intellectual property rights, in addition to the failure of the heirs to obtain their material rights from the ceremony.

He added that this is not the first time that the Nightingale’s family has been exposed to the violation of their intellectual property rights, and we were subjected to the violation of our literary and material rights during a concert organized by Carole Samaha and collected a lyric duet with the late “hologram” technology, in a private university in 2019.

The artistic producer, Mohsen Jaber, revealed to Al-Ittihad that the legacy of the late singing artist is pure property in favor of the “Sawt Al-Fan” company, through a legal contract registered since the 1960s, signed by the musician Mohamed Abdel Wahab and Abdel Halim Hafez, in addition to the company obtaining all Authentic concessions from poets and composers.

He added that Abdel Halim’s heirs, represented by the person of Muhammad Shabana, the nephew of the late, owns 20% of his musical heritage, and this percentage does not rise to a ruling share that is authorized to oppose or control the exploitation of the late singing legacy.

Dr. Hossam Lotfi, the legal advisor to the Egyptian Society of Composers and Authors, explained to Al Ittihad that issuing permits or licenses for any type of concert must go through a series of legal procedures.

The first is the approvals of the Society of Composers and Authors as the legal representative, the second is from the owner of the sound recording «production company», and the third is the legal approvals from the heirs, especially if the ceremony is using the «hologram» technology, which requires the embodiment of the person of the late, which entails the need to approve the final form of embodiment where they are entitled Objection, as trustees of the reputation and name of the artist, in addition to obtaining their financial rights.

The company organizing the ceremony explained that its legal position is sound, and it cannot be sued by the Nightingale’s heirs, or the authors and composers of the songs that will be presented at the ceremony.

The company justified its legal position by saying that it had contracted with “Sawt El Fan” as the owner of the rights to exploit the late artistic works. This contract makes it legally responsible for the songs, and this ownership gives it the right to exploit some of his works.

He added, “The objection was broader by the Society of Composers … I don’t know why we would go against the opposite. The state and its authorities support and support the legislation on property rights, and yet the permits are granted by the Syndicate without relying on this legislation.”

He explained that the measures taken by the association began with the issuance of an official statement, followed by a reaction from the organizing company, which stated that the planned party is still in the stage of “project” was not completed, saying: This is a strange reaction because it officially announced the ceremony and I think that reviewing it in the way that I mentioned is a kind of Save face. ”

Mahfouz explained how to prepare a hologram character for a deceased person, stressing that it is a very difficult process “to believe that you see the person in real terms, you see 3 things, the accessories and clothes that you used to see with them, the second thing is the shape and features of the character and his dealings with himself, so” Abdul Halim »He always puts his left hand, adjusts the position of his hair and does not use the right, and with this movement he used to take the melody from the qanun player sitting behind him with agreed signals, and the third detail is the spirit of the character, and her presence on stage, this is what creates in the end a believable image A star is not among us now. ”

As for the technical steps, Mahfouz explained that the company starts from the real pictures of the person and then builds this image with a three-dimensional drawing »then we make him wear his clothes known to people, then we bring people (remembering his movements) to apply the body movements in the movements of the character on the stage, then the stage of lip-syncing and movements The body and the hand with singing, then the coloring stage and the visual effects to appear and disappear, and to interact with Carole Samaha on the stage.