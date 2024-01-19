A hologram on a sliver of glass was launched into space

The artist Eduardo Kac was in his New York gallery last month to show a journalist his work: a hologram encoded in a sliver of glass resting inside a small metal box. This little package caps Kac's journey to date—an artifact he created in 1986 that is finally about to find its intended home in space. On January 8, he was aboard a Vulcan Centaur rocket when it lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida and headed into orbit around the Sun. This holographic work of art—Kac calls it a “holopoem”—may or may not be discovered hundreds of thousands of years from now by whatever creature exists to find it. But it was here, in the Henrique Faria gallery, about to be seen by a human.

Cautiously, I took the small round case. “Ok, you just have to unscrew it,” Kac said.

“Unscrew it?” The case was barely a centimeter in diameter and had no obvious handle.

I made an attempt. She immediately fell to the ground with a crash.

Kac didn't seem fazed. “It's titanium 5”—the strongest titanium alloy that exists. He opened it deftly.

The small glass box inside seemed impeccable. But when Kac picked him up and pointed a small handheld laser at him, the word AGORA appeared in bright green letters on the opposite wall. This is his holopoem: in his native Portuguese it means “now.” But the name engraved on the outside of the titanium case is AGORA—a subtle but important difference. With the accent, the Portuguese word changes meaning, from “now” to “place,” as in the ancient Greek word “agora,” which means “meeting place.”

So the holopoem refers to time and space. Space time. In perpetual orbit around the Sun.

Kac surmises that his holopoem will one day be discovered by an undetermined species he calls “homo spaciens”: space people.

His main concern seems to be not time, but space. It is not the first time that he has sought to create a public space, an agora. “But now, with this spatial poem, my agora is the cosmos.”

Kac's first work to venture beyond Earth was “Inner Telescope,” a paper sculpture made in 2017 by Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut on the International Space Station.

A small work on glass, “Adsum,” is planned for the surface of the Moon in 2025.

If the Vulcan Centaur mission is successful, it will finally have fulfilled the goal that was set for “Agora” in 1986. “I conceived the work for deep space,” he said. “And ever since that moment, I’ve been trying to find a way to complete it.”

By: Frank Rose

THE NEW YORK TIMES