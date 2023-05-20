In the video, a policeman points his weapon at a person in a car, asking him to stop.

Seconds later, the suspect speeds away while the policeman remains stationary over the front of the vehicle.

And according to the British “Sky News” network, the police officer, Patrick McCarty, who appears in the video, asked the driver to stop because there was a warrant against him, but the latter drove off without listening to McCarty’s request.

The video ends with the arrest of the driver, who raced into an industrial area, and finally managed to knock McCarty off the front of the car.

McCarty suffered a broken back, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch news service, which indicated that the driver was sentenced to 5 years in prison for causing serious injuries to a police officer.

It is worth noting that this incident occurred in the year 2021, but the Iowa State Police recently published the video for the first time.