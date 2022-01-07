And the British newspaper “The Guardian”, quoting American media, reported that US Army Sergeant John Gonsalves, who was twenty-two years old in December 1945, wrote a letter to his mother in Woburn, which she did not receive for about 76 years.

The letter was found at a postal service distribution facility in Pittsburgh, USA.

The message read: “Dear Mum, I got another message from you today and I’m glad to hear that everything is fine. For me, I am fine and fine. But as far as the food is concerned, it is very poor most of the time.“.

Gonçalves concluded the speech by saying: “My love and kisses, your son Johnny. I hope to see you soon.”

Gonçalves died in 2015 and his mother also died, but USPS, the government agency responsible for the United States Postal Service, found an address for his widow, Angelina, whom the soldier met five years after he sent the letter and then married her.

In addition to the old letter, USBS employees also sent a special letter from them to the soldier’s family, saying, “The delivery of this message was extremely important to us.”“.

After receiving the letter, Angelina told local channel WFXT: “imagine that! 76 years! I couldn’t believe. Seeing his handwriting was absolutely amazing.”