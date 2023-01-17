Cameras have long ceased to be the preferred tool for taking pictures. This phrase, today a platitude, sounded utopian a few years ago. The trend is closely related to the irruption and subsequent democratization of the smartphonesalready present in the pockets of 67% of the world population, according to the report Digital 2022 April Global Statshot from DataReportal. These devices forever revolutionized the concept of the mobile and completely transformed many of the daily habits and activities of the human being. Among them, photography. The quality that smartphone cameras have achieved has meant that the vast majority of the millions of photos that are obtained every day around the world are clicked from these devices: up to 92.5% of the total, according to different studies.

The fact that telephones have also (or above all?) become cameras explains why lenses are currently one of the most decisive characteristics for users when purchasing a device. Manufacturers focus, never better said, on offering the best features in everything related to photography and video. Some, such as Vivo and its X80 Pro model, take the experience to the next level: they turn the phone into a true professional camera, beyond the recurring selfie in front of a monument or a waterfall. One more step for which the Asian company has opted for technology by partnering with Zeiss, one of the most prestigious and innovative manufacturers of optical equipment and lenses, originally from the former East Germany.

Four cameras and new ‘modes’ to get the perfect photo

With this alliance, the X80 Pro can boast one of the best cameras on the market. Vivo’s new flagship has four rear lenses, in addition to a 32-megapixel front, perfect for selfies. Already on the back, a 50-megapixel main sensor stands out, which is accompanied by a second 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. As icing on the cake, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with a zoom optical up to five magnifications to capture the smallest detail. One of the great strengths of the X80 Pro camera is its high level of stabilization, which on the main and periscope lenses is achieved thanks to the optical stabilization system on both cameras.

And alongside this premium lens offering, the X80 Pro includes a host of new features to help you get the perfect shot every time. It is precisely the result of Vivo’s collaboration with Zeiss. The final objective was none other than to improve the treatment of colors in the photographs to obtain the maximum sharpness and the greatest possible realism. To do this, it offers the user different modes, such as Zeiss Natural Color, which is activated directly from the camera application itself and adjusts both the colors and the exposure, so that they look more natural, giving the device the ability to offer greater brightness and precision in the images.

The smartphone Vivo also allows you to obtain photographs typical of a professional camera. This is precisely what the so-called Zeiss mode, ideal for taking snapshots with hardly any retouching. For night photography, the X80 Pro incorporates the super night mode, with which the original appearance of the scene is preserved, despite the low lighting.

Vivo has not forgotten about portrait lovers either. For them, together with Zeiss, he has developed the Biotar, Sonnar, Distagon and Planar modes, which allow the user to simulate the use of different lenses from the lens manufacturer and achieve artistic blur effects. And it also does so with maximum stability thanks to the camera’s gimbal system, which ensures that the portrait does not come out blurry or out of focus. It should also be noted that the smartphone de Vivo supports HDR photography, which enhances brightness in backlit images to deliver the most realistic snapshot possible.

Video Techniques for Movie Lovers

In full fever for video, the Asian manufacturer has developed together with Zeiss a cinematic mode with different functions that will amaze even the most professional, thanks to the so-called effect bokeh. This technique, also present in photographs, blurs the background to achieve maximum sharpness in the foreground of the scene. For example, him Cinematic Bokeh Video mode from Zeiss creates an effect bokeh oval, which achieves a widescreen cinematic lens effect, capable of capturing videos with maximum aesthetics and expressiveness. Additionally, the X80 Pro allows users the ability to choose normal lens video blur to create blurry portrait videos with just a touch.

One of the strengths of this cinematic mode is its high level of stabilization, which provides clear and stable recordings, despite the movement. In addition, also in this line, the device, capable of filming in 4k at 60 fps, has the so-called ultra video, an automatic algorithm that attenuates motion blur and provides greater stability to videos in moments of low light. To all this is added the artificial intelligence system present in the V1+ imaging chip, which allows the phone itself to automatically identify the most suitable video mode for the light conditions of the recording.

To complete your offer cinematographic, the Asian manufacturer has included a series of effects that recreate the aesthetics of Hollywood itself. The X80 Pro incorporates a catalog of filters that will delight lovers of North American productions: from classic black and white to western movies with the possibility of filming all kinds of scenes, whether retro or nostalgic, among others. And for night shots, the device has a super night mode also for video, capable of detecting prominent areas in the dark. All the options to create a movie from your pocket or bag.

