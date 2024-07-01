Tragic crash on the coast of the Red Sea: Davide Baggio dies at just 56 years old. His wife is very serious

Dramatic news has overwhelmed and thrown the entire community of Cittadella into total despair. David Baggioa 56-year-old local man, well known throughout the area for his commitment especially in local sports associations, died following a serious road accident. The tragedy occurred in Egypt, where the victim was on vacation with his wife Chiara. The woman, seriously injured, is hospitalized in very delicate conditions.

A holiday, a few days that were supposed to be relaxing and fun, unfortunately turned into tragedy for a couple originally from and resident in Citadela municipality of approximately 20 thousand inhabitants in the province of Padua, in Veneto.

Davide Baggio and his wife Chiara Tombolato had flown to Africa to visit the splendid locations around the Red Sea and last Saturday 29th June they were on board a car. Near Hurghada, in Egyptthe car driven by the man suddenly went off the road.

The impact was devastating and unfortunately for Davide there was nothing to be done. The 56-year-old, according to what emerged, would have died practically instantly. Also there wife Chiara suffered very serious trauma in the crash, but fortunately she survived. She is currently hospitalized and her conditions would be very delicate.

As mentioned, Davide was well known in Cittadella, especially for his commitment to sports associations of the place. He was a great running enthusiast and was a highly esteemed member of Panathlon Citadelof which he had also been president in the past.

There are so many on social media messages of condolence published by his friends and fellow citizens, who at the same time show closeness to his family and dedicate prayers to his wife Chiara. Luca Pierobonmayor of Cittadella, declared: