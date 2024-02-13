Simone Lo Turco succumbed to fulminant pneumonia at just 34 years old: he was on holiday in Sri Lanka with friends

An unpredictable and sudden tragedy happened to a young Italian man while he was on holiday with friends in Sri Lanka. Simone Lo Turco, this is the name of the 34-year-old originally from Giardini Naxos, who first felt ill, then was rushed to the local hospital and died shortly after from fulminant pneumonia. The condolences of the municipality to which he belongs and of his friends.

Born 34 years ago in Naxos Gardens, a municipality of around 10 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Messina, in Sicily, Simone had graduated from scientific high school and then studied economics at the University of Catania. His greatest passions, as evidenced by the photos published on social media, were for the sea, for friends and for travel.

Unfortunately one of these has turned into tragedy. Simone left a few days ago with his friends and a cousin for Sri Lanka. They were supposed to be days of relaxation and fun. Instead, a sudden illness struck the 34-year-old, forcing him to rush to hospital.

There the doctors tried in every way to save him, but unfortunately he couldn't nothing to do. To take him away forever, according to what emerged, one fulminant pneumonia.

The news reached Giardini Naxos quickly, provoking pain and shock to anyone who knew the young man. A touching post appeared on the municipality's Facebook page with which the mayor proclaimed the citizen mourning and the cancellation of carnival events:

Having learned the tragic news of the sudden death of our young fellow citizen Simone Lo Turco, the Mayor with ordinance n. 12 today declared city mourning! As a consequence of this decision, the following were arranged: the display of the municipal and national flags at half-mast, in the central headquarters in Piazza Municipio; the suspension of all recreational events organized for today; the suspension of teaching activities in all schools in the area for the day on which the funeral ceremony will take place. Citizens join in the family's pain in this difficult moment.

