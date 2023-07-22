Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Two women are looking for a catering job in the summer and find what they are looking for. But her job turns out to be a nightmare.

Rogoznica – Gastronomy is not an easy industry. But for two women from Zagreb, their job in the Croatian holiday resort of Rogoznica on the Adriatic coast turned out to be a real nightmare, but not because of the cheeky prices, according to the daily newspaper cosmos had previously reported. The two women, aged 21 and 22, were promised a job with good working conditions, suitable accommodation and food. But they experienced the opposite and are going public with it.

Women take jobs in bars – and have to live in overheated housing

The two women came across a job in a tourist bar via Facebook that would have appealed to them. They contacted the owner of the restaurant and were accepted for the two vacancies.

But as soon as they arrived, the anticipation of the two women quickly turned to worry. Their attic rooms were overheated, infested with cockroaches and a bathroom was not provided for the two. Across from cosmos explained one of the two: “We found ourselves confronted with cockroaches and grasshoppers and a decision to flee as soon as another place could be found was quickly made”.

Agreements not kept: Women have to work two shifts in the catering business

The two should use a guest toilet meters away from their room, but its condition was not reasonable. It was also not possible to lock her room at night due to a missing key.

And things didn’t get any better at her new job either. The two women denounce catastrophic working conditions. Actually, it was intended for the two to work from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Instead, the operator asked them to work two shifts and come to work in the morning.

Gastro owner does not want to issue an employment contract for workers

The agreement with the owner was that the two would receive a salary of 1,400 euros and the restaurant would reimburse the travel expenses for the two. The owner did not want to sign a contract, one of the two women explains: “We are already experienced in the industry and demanded a daily payment until a contract is signed”.

Then it came silly. When one of the two women was fired due to discrepancies, an employee of the restaurant also stole all the money from the woman’s wallet. Nevertheless, the woman admits that she had previously taken money from the till for travel expenses. An Austrian also had money worries when she was on vacation in Croatia their bill for beer and cevapcici got.

Women denounce working conditions in bar – boss criticizes female workers

After the incident, she posted a photo on the owner’s Facebook page with the caption: “Trip to Sibenik prison.” Exactly what she means by that remains unclear. However, when asked by local journalists, she denied that there had been an incident. Instead, she replied: “In my 40 years of work, I have never met such workers. It’s not humorous to have to deal with people like that at my age.”

The two women, on the other hand, now want to take legal action against the owner and make their case public. They also want to draw attention to the precarious working conditions in the summer catering industry. Recently, tourists in Croatia also experienced a real nightmare when a dead body was discovered on the Adriatic coast.