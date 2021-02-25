President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov established a holiday in honor of the Alabai dog (Central Asian Shepherd Dog). This is reported by the Turkmen TV, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The holiday of the Turkmen Alabay will be celebrated every last Sunday in April along with the National Akhal-Teke Horse Day.

In November, Berdimuhamedov unveiled a golden monument to Alabay in Ashgabat. The golden monument is set on a pedestal surrounded by a video screen. During the opening ceremony, videos with the participation of dogs of this breed were shown on the screen.

In May 2019, the President of Turkmenistan presented an Alabai puppy to Dmitry Medvedev, who was then the Prime Minister of Russia.