Matteo Chieu had flown to South America with his mother: after the insect bite, his conditions plummeted

A vacation to her mom’s home country of Brazil turned into tragedy. Matthew Chieu, a 14-year-old boy originally from Tolmezzo, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, lost his life following a mosquito bite. His conditions suddenly fell after the sting and all the aids proved useless.

A very sweet boy, educated, studious, with a life still ahead full of dreams and hopes. This was Matteo Chieu, a 14 years old originally from Tolmezzoin the province of Udine, which in the last few hours suddenly died while it was in Brazil.

After finishing the school year, the first year at the Paschini scientific high school, he went on vacation with her mom Denise in the woman’s country of origin, Brazil.

The two were at Salinopolis in the State of Pará, where the lady’s relatives reside.

Matteo’s conditions plummeted shortly after the 14-year-old himself was stung by one mosquito. Immediate call for help and transport of the young man to the nearby hospital.

There doctors have tried in every way to save himbut in the end they had to give up.

The pain of Matteo Chieu’s mother

Upon hearing the news, Roberto Chieu, Pope of the boy who had remained in Italy for work, is immediately left to Brazil.

Immense the ache of Matthew’s parents. His mom Denise updated everyone on Facebook about what will happen now.

We inform you that the vigil of our dear Matteo will be this Sunday and will begin at 10 with a Mass of the body present in the Chapel of Mercy (church of the Cappuccetti). The body will remain in place until 4pm then it will go to the crematorium. We thank all the prayers and messages of love and affection in this painful moment for all of us who have met this very special angel who is in the arms of the Eternal Father. Farias family 🖤 Chieu family

