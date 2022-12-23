Roscosmos and NASA officials said in a press conference Thursday that they are continuing to investigate how the capsule’s outer radiator suffered a small hole last week, as two astronauts were preparing for a routine flight into space.
The supervisor of human spaceflight programs at the Russian “Roskosmos”, Sergey Krikalev, said that the damage is currently being assessed.
No final decision has yet been made on the best means of returning the capsule crew to Earth, whether by launching another Soyuz vehicle or in the damaged capsule without the coolant.
According to Krikalev, if the thermal analysis – which assesses the air temperature inside the cabin – concludes that the capsule is not suitable for manned flights, then another “Soyuz” capsule can be launched in mid-March from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
This is not the first leak on Soyuz. In 2018, the capsule had a leak that was repaired after causing a small pressure loss that did not cause any damage.
Russian spacecraft accident
- Last Monday, the Russian Space Agency, through its president, revealed the cause of the leak in the “Soyuz” spacecraft connected to the International Space Station.
- The head of the Russian Space Agency, Yuri Borisov, explained that a hole less than one millimeter in diameter was the reason for the coolant leakage from the spacecraft.
- Last week, the regular exit of two Russian cosmonauts from the spacecraft was canceled after NASA noticed a large amount of liquid flowing out of it.
- Temperatures on the capsule have risen ever since, and Roscosmos has scrambled to find the cause to determine how to solve the problem.
- “The initial examination showed that there was a small hole, about 0.8 millimeters in diameter, that caused the drop in atmospheric pressure,” Borisov told Russian state television.
- Reuters quoted the Russian official as saying that the crew members are not in danger, and that they are currently staying on the International Space Station.
