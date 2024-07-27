A hole has appeared, causing the paving stones to jump out of the middle of the Place Graslin in Nantes, one of the most distinguished places in this city in the north-west of France. A giant leafless tree sprouts from it and spreads its branches out to invade the steps of the Opera House. The citizens do not seem surprised by the phenomenon as they cross the square. Some approach with curiosity and others, the most informed, seem to be already aware of the matter. Most know that anything is possible, because the arts festival has just begun. The Journey to Nantes (Le voyage a Nantes, from 6 July to 8 September), which has seen the streets of Nantes fill up with artistic interventions every summer since 2012, some of which will remain there permanently. Others, however, will be removed when the summer event is over.

This is the case of Fitzcarraldo’s dreamthis huge sculpture made with recycled wood by the Brazilian creator Henrique Oliveirawhich is inspired by Fitzcarraldo (1982), a film by German director Werner Herzog in which Klaus Kinski played a man obsessed with the idea of ​​building an opera house in the middle of the Amazon rainforest. “I started from the opposite concept, bringing wild nature into the opera house,” explains Oliveira, who is very pleased that the public can interact with his work in a place where thousands of locals and visitors pass by every day. “I think that art in public spaces speaks to people in a special way. It creates a connection in them that later, when they enter a museum, can lead them to recognize other works by the same author and understand them in a different way.”

‘Les Anneaux’, by Daniel Buren.

In addition to this piece, other pieces have emerged around the city, such as a large hand grasping the trunk of an ancient twisted pine tree (by Max Coulon), a five-metre sculpture depicting a child in pyjamas whose head is made of palm leaves (by Jean-François Fourtou), or a helical wooden spire on a splendid pine tree reminiscent of a tree house (by Séverine Hubard). Trees are the common theme for The Journey to Nantes this year, which is not out of place in a city that prides itself on its more than one hundred parks, and which is immersed in a process of transforming the car parks in its city centre into landscaped areas.

Many things have changed in Nantes in recent times. For most of the 19th and 20th centuries it was home to a thriving economy driven by shipbuilding and the biscuit industry, with the biscuit True Petit Beurre The LU brand was elevated to the rank of a national icon. When the shipyards that provided the city with its driving force and identity closed at the end of the 20th century, a restructuring plan was urgently needed. Culture was therefore relied upon as a transformative agent. The socialist mayor Jean-Marc Ayrault, who was first elected to office in 1989 and later became Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, turned to cultural manager Jean Blaise, a man of the theatre with whom he had worked on previous projects. “We had to promote the city and also show it to the outside world,” Jean Blaise now recalls in a festival office that is a former service station designed by Jean Prouvé, one of the jewels of the city’s modern architectural heritage.

‘CuCO / CO’, Caroline Mesquita’s exhibition that replicates the chemical formula for verdigris and invites us to explore the perpetual cycle of matter and the enigma of parallel realities where sculptures can come to life.

Blaise started a first festival called The Alluméeswhich took place every year in collaboration with a city from around the world (the first was Barcelona in 1990) and lasted six editions. It then promoted the transformation of a former LU biscuit factory into a cultural centre that is now fully operational. In 2007, it reopened the medieval castle of the Dukes of Brittany as a museum and meeting place for citizens, and began an initiative to ask great international contemporary artists to install their works in the estuary that runs along the Loire River, linking Nantes with nearby Saint-Nazaire (today there are 33 works by names such as Jeppe Hein and Felice Varini). And the first edition of the summer festival was held in 2012. The brand had been created shortly before The Journey to Nantes to bring together under a common umbrella this annual event together with various cultural institutions of the city, as well as its tourist office. Thus that The Journey to Nantes It is an arts festival (which has also been held in winter since 2022), but also much more than that. The name pays homage to the writer Jules Verne – perhaps the most universally known of Nantes, with the filmmaker Jacques Demy and the statesman Aristide Briand immediately following him – and his collection of novels Extraordinary journeysbut it also responds to a strategic vision. “We didn’t want to talk about tourism, because I am a man of culture and the word travel seemed much nicer to me,” explains Blaise, who at 72 years old, wearing sunglasses and a black T-shirt, displays the aura of a rock star (and certainly enjoys a star status in the city). “But it was not about getting tourists to come at any price, but about proposing an image of a beautiful and creative city, associated with great artists. At first, the hoteliers told me that they would have preferred to make a Puy du Fou here! They changed their minds when they saw that tourism had increased by 100% in 10 years, and that it is made up of people interested in art, who come here just as they might go to Basel for the Art Basel fair or to Venice for the Biennale”.

The spectacular ‘Serpent d’océan’ by Huan Yong Ping in the Loire estuary in Nantes (France). © Franck Tomps / LVAN

The mayor of Nantes, Johanna Rolland, from the Socialist Party, confirms this idea to ICON Design. “In Nantes, we are collectively and passionately in love with culture,” she says vehemently. “And we have a model of tourism that is sober, responsible and sustainable.”

Due to its industrial past, its demographic profile and its size – just over 300,000 inhabitants, reaching 600,000 including the metropolitan area – Nantes is comparable to a city like Bilbao, but its urban planning and art in public spaces and tourism management policy could serve as a model for the two main Spanish capitals, Madrid and Barcelona. The former is characterised by an urban planning of hard squares with little vegetation and a somewhat lax concept of art in public spaces that materialises in phenomena such as the Christmas meninas and a certain visual gibberish, while the latter has not managed to find a sustainable balance between openness to the outside world and indiscriminate touristification.

In particular, Nantes’ commitment to contemporary art in public spaces is striking. Throughout the green Line (a path painted on the ground that runs through the different neighborhoods of the city for more than 20 kilometers) it is possible to visit some 50 works of art, a number that is expanded each year with the new additions of the festival. This includes highlights such as the luminous rings designed by the architect Patrick Bouchain and the famous minimalist author Daniel Buren (known in Spain for his tricolor installation on the Bilbao bridge of La Salve, next to the Guggenheim museum); some characteristic illuminated signs by the American Jenny Holzer on the facade of the Palace of Justice designed by Jean Nouvel; or the Inner junglea lush jungle installed in a courtyard, which generates a sublime view over which stands the tower of the Church of the Holy Cross (where Jules Verne was baptized), due to Evor, a local artist.

Among this year’s new features are a set of fountains by Cyril Pedrosa that give a feminist message to the classic Parisian fountains financed by the British philanthropist Richard Wallace in the 19th century (which have a practical civic use, and which will remain permanently in the city) and an impressive video by the Belgian artist David Claerbout that represents a digital forest fire shown on a giant screen (which will be removed in September). Another of the festival’s essential stops is the solo exhibition by Caroline Mesquita, a young and already very prestigious artist born in Brest, who occupies the HAB art centre – a former banana warehouse where the fruit imported from the Antilles ripened before being distributed throughout France – with her paintings and sculptures made of brass. Mesquita, who as a child visited Nantes with her family to see the The giant machines that are another of the city’s new hallmarkshighlights the team’s openness The Journey to Nantes and the freedom with which he worked on this project.

‘CuCO / CO’, exhibition by Caroline Mesquita.

In Jean Blaise’s opinion, this creative freedom has been an essential factor in the festival’s success. “It has allowed us to be iconoclastic and even annoying, but it has also exposed us to comments like ‘my son could do that’ or to some people being shocked,” he recalls. This was the case in 2020, when a sculpture of a woman urinating by the artist Elsa Sahal was installed in the monumental fountain in Place Royal, which was accused of bad taste by some quarters. “There were many articles published in the newspapers, and there were people who threw paint at it, but I didn’t understand why there could be a Manneken-Pis and not a pisser [mujer que hace pis]. In any case, citizens have understood that none of this is a gratuitous provocation, but rather a way of introducing true art into the city, even if we can sometimes make mistakes.”

Given the peculiar political situation following the French parliamentary elections, freedom of expression and the maintenance of national budgets for culture have been at the centre of many debates in the country in recent weeks. “The situation could have been dramatic,” says Caroline Mesquita. “Culture is very important for keeping minds open, and this can be seen here in Nantes, where people are used to living with works of art.” Mayor Johanna Rolland warns of the dangers that still lurk: “In a government led by the extreme right, the principle of non-interference in cultural programming would be called into question. I think that, especially at times like this, art in public spaces serves to establish spaces of cohesion, and also generates a feeling of pride among the inhabitants of the neighbourhoods in which it is installed.”

This is the last year that veteran Jean Blaise is leading the Journey to Nantes. In 2017, responding to a call from the city council of another city in the north-west of France, Le Havre, he created the arts festival there. A summer in Le Havre (“A Summer in Le Havre”), which is visited by more than a million people every year. “Just like in Nantes, it is an alliance between politics and culture,” he says. He believes that his experience could also be useful in our country: “If they invite me to Madrid, I am willing to do a study without any problem,” he jokes (or maybe not).