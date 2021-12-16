Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding Group organized a career day, during which a leading elite of promising national cadres were selected to fill a number of jobs in the companies affiliated with Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding, stressing that this procedure comes in line with the strategy of the “50 projects” of the UAE, from By participating in an event in the federal program dedicated to raising the competitiveness of national cadres and enabling them to fill jobs in private sector institutions “Nafis”.

The group indicated that the open employment day that was organized comes as a start to a plan to employ 2500 male and female citizens during the next five years, stressing that the citizens who were selected during the employment day started their work immediately.

She stated that the group’s subsidiaries provide Emirati talents with a great opportunity to explore different jobs in many sectors covering construction, healthcare, hospitality, industry and investment, and offer a diverse and dynamic group of job opportunities that help build a new generation of talented citizens, and enable them to work in the private sector and contribute effectively in the national economy.



