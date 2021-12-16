Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding Group organized a career day, during which a group of national cadres were selected to fill positions in its subsidiaries.

The group indicated that the open employment day that was organized comes as a start to a plan to employ 2500 male and female citizens during the next five years, stressing that the citizens who were selected during the employment day started their work immediately.

She stated that the group’s subsidiaries provide Emirati talents with an opportunity to explore different jobs in sectors covering construction, healthcare, hospitality, industry and investment, and offer a range of job opportunities that help build a generation of talented citizens.



