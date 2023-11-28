The series “The Boy’s Word. Blood on the Asphalt” became the most talked about film of the year. The work of general producer Fyodor Bondarchuk tells the story of teenage gangs of the “time of troubles” of perestroika. The film has become popular among schoolchildren – the children actively discuss the series among themselves during breaks and on social networks. Teachers also do not hide their interest in the premiere, believing that it is necessary to discuss with children all the points that interest them.

“As a teacher, I will say that when it comes to teenagers, control of any information they receive is important. I watched the first two episodes myself, heard a lot about the film from students and my 16-year-old daughter. It’s very good that schoolchildren not only watch, but also think and come up with questions. Competent direction from adults is important,” comments the deputy director of the educational department of school No. 60 in Nizhny Novgorod, mother of two children, teacher-blogger Anastasia Klevkova.

According to the teacher, the main point of the discussions is that teenagers then lived completely differently than modern boys and girls. The difference is colossal, and children see this when comparing the two eras.

“I teach history and social studies and I can say that the film gives a lot of food for thought. The teenagers ask if it really happened as shown in the series. “There’s no such thing now,” they are surprised. We confirm that there were difficult times, unemployment, and adults’ salaries were delayed. While the parents literally survived, the children were left to their own devices and, wanting to occupy themselves with something, tried to play at adulthood,” continues Izvestia’s interlocutor.

Anastasia Klevkova emphasizes that the series clearly shows that criminal activities have not led to anything good, and modern teenagers understand this. Thanks to authentic cinema, it is possible to understand that children and parents have become closer to each other; teenagers have much more opportunities and ways to achieve their goals.

“The series is perfect for our times, when patriotism is rising to new heights. In this regard, it is also important to show the difference between the two eras. And it’s very good that high-quality films with good, “live” actors are being used to help teachers,” notes Klevkova.

The teacher draws attention to the fact that, by and large, not many years have passed from the period of perestroika to the present time. And it’s good that teenagers have the opportunity to ask questions to those who lived then, at the change of eras.

“I know teachers who have watched the series several times. Among them are those who come from Kazan, where the film took place. This generational connection is important. Any adult, sensible person will say that we do not want to return to that life,” says the teacher.