The Athletic start the adventure towards a third final followed in the Copa, his fetish tournament. To open your mouth, trip to Jaén to measure yourself with Atlético Mancha Real, the only Second RFEF team remaining in competition (follow the game live on AS.com). The 24 rojiblancos wound pressure, because it has been a long, long time, that they don’t lift one. Lions tread friendly territoryor, since in the province of Jaén they have 10 of the 473 official clubs they have around the world. Among them, the emblematic one of Bailén, one of the most distinctive and active of all.

The chip change comes to Athletic after a good start to the year with a clear victory at El Sadar against Osasuna and recovering all the members of the staff confined by COVID (Zárraga, Núñez, Lekue and Raúl García), in addition to the technical, Marcelino. This appointment opens a frenzied january, with League and Super Cup joining the work. García Toral will give rest to some of his key men. Recovers to They lived after more than two months injured. Agirrezabala He returned to the finish line and Unai Simón stayed home. The Royal Stain, for his part, wants prolong your sleep cupbearer defeating one of the dominant teams in the competition, the second with the most titles behind Barcelona.

The Andalusian team already eliminated in the first eliminatory to the International Doge of Madrid, when winning by 2-1 and in the second he gave the surprise to him Granada 1-0 in a crowded Youth Stadium, with a goal from forward José Enrique.

With close support 4,000 fans, Although there are still tickets to sell, those of Pedro Bolaños they want to be true to their style so give the blow. They have all the squad and only suffer the loss due to injury of the midfielder zornotzarra Txaber.