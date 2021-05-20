Youssef Al-Bustanji (Abu Dhabi) declined Interest rates on interbank transactions in dirhams in the country (EIBOR) To levels that are the lowest in its history, with the support of the set of initiatives taken by the Central Bank, starting from the beginning of April 2020, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as in light of the continued low interest rate on the US dollar, given the link between the dirham and the dollar.

The data released by the Central Bank show that the price of “EIBOR” has declined in an unprecedented manner for all six periods, which are priced according to a daily mechanism approved by the banking sector.

The financial and monetary policies that adopt financial facilitation are considered one of the main incentives to encourage investment in all sectors, especially in the financial markets, the results of which have been evident in the rise in the indicators and the market value of the state’s financial markets, to their highest levels ever, i.e. nearly 21 years ago.

The decline in the interest rate to low levels is an important indicator of the availability of high liquidity for the banking sector in the state, companies and business sectors, and a great incentive for investment in light of low levels of inflation in the local market, and stability in the country’s overall economy.

High liquidity

Jamal Saleh, Director General of the Emirates Banks Federation, told “Al Ittihad”: The decline in EIBOR prices in the local market came as a result of several reasons, the most important of which are the initiatives taken by the UAE government and the Central Bank since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to an increase in liquidity in the country’s banks. And the recovery of the banking sector.

He explained that the great success achieved by the United Arab Emirates in facing the pandemic has strengthened confidence in the country’s economy and its resilience.

The basic interest rates also decreased as a result of the country maintaining a high credit rating of AA, which is among the highest in the world, which persisted despite the effects of the pandemic.

He explained that many of the technical measures taken by the Federation of Emirates Banks in cooperation with the Central Bank, regarding the margin between EIBOR and LIBOR, have effectively contributed to reducing interest rates to unprecedented levels.

He also indicated that these factors combined all confirm the strength of the UAE’s economy and its ability to attract capital, deposits and investors in general.

Zero levels

According to the data, the short-term interest rate has decreased to levels close to zero, as the interest rate on interbank transactions in dirhams in the UAE for one night, last Wednesday, reached about 0.105%, or about 10 basis points, and it recorded its lowest levels about two weeks ago. At 7.5 basis points, compared to a level that reached 140 basis points at the start of the pandemic in early March 2020, which represents a 93% decrease in the interest rate for this term during the period.

The one-week interest rate decreased to 0.138% today, compared to a level of 1.62% in early March 2020, to record a decrease of 148 basis points, equivalent to a decline of nearly 91%.

As for the one-month interest rate, it reached 0.202% today, compared to approximately 1.66% in early March 2020, bringing the rate down by 146 basis points, equivalent to a decline of 87%.

The same applies to the 3-month interest rate, which fell to 0.317% today, compared to a rate of 1.885% in early March 2020, with a decrease of about 157 basis points, with a decrease in the cost of financing by 83% during the period.

The price also fell for 6 months to 0.477% today, compared to a price of 1.78% in early March 2020, a decrease of 130 basis points and a rate of 73% during the period.

The change in the two terms (3 months and 6 months) is the most important for bank customers in the country, as most banks adopt the price for the deferrals as a basis for pricing loans and financing their clients, especially in the personal loans sector. These two terms.

Banks review the value of the monthly deduction from customers’ salaries every 3 or 6 months according to the term approved in the loan agreement, as it is the base rate for calculating the cost of financing.