A king who has spent nearly six decades as Prince of Wales, due to the longevity of his mother’s reign, is crowned in Westminster Abbey following a centuries-old ritual. This is a more or less exact description of the coronation ceremony of Carlos III. But it wouldn’t be about his great-great-grandfather, Edward VII, just because he was the one who invented a lot of the coronation ritual.

A prince who exasperated his mother for his excesses, he inherited the throne in 1901 at a time of major changes in the country’s governance. The removal of Victoria from London and her duties as her sovereign after the death of her husband, together with the extension of suffrage, advanced the process of loss of political power of the monarchs. Dunlop’s invention of the pneumatic wheel allowed the mass production of bicycles and expanded the network of urban trams. Transportation no longer depended on horses. A new press, labeled yellow, was taking advantage of new photography technology to reach hundreds of thousands of readers, who liked photos of the royal family.

It was a time of illusion about the end of the war, but of growing competition between European countries to expand their empires. The United Kingdom ruled the largest, but it did not have the rituals of the Czar in St. Petersburg or the Kaiser in Berlin, nor the monumental avenues of Paris. The British saw themselves as bunglers for solemnity.

The king holds the two scepters used historically at coronation before the Archbishop of Canterbury



David Cannadine, author of ‘The decline and fall of the British aristocracy’, published in 1983 a long chapter on the ritual ceremonies of the UK monarchy in a book, ‘The invention of tradition’, which created a school among historians. According to him, after the significant ceremonies of Tudors and Stuarts, the eighteenth century and three-quarters of the nineteenth were a wasteland for rites.

The people did not like most of their kings, the regional liberal press caricatured them, the rationality of the new industrial world was not into ostentation, the official church was poor and disdainful of ceremonial. England did not give good musicians. Undertakers went drunk to the king’s funeral, guests talked during the service, the French ambassador had a prettier carriage than the monarch’s.

Victoria was also unpopular until her longevity coincided with the height of the Empire. She was also the matriarch of Europe, by the marriages of her offspring. Depressed and grumpy, she miraculously agreed to attend her Diamond Jubilee. And she loved the applause from her. She was organized by Viscount Esher, who marveled at “the ignorance of historical precedent in men whose business it is to know it.”

Esher was researching History and, after Victoria’s death (a great funeral), she had the perfect accomplice in Eduardo VII. She liked the show and wanted to compete with the aesthetic boasts of Tsar Alexander, his brother-in-law, and Kaiser Wilhelm II, his nephew. Esher and the king designed and organized the current ceremonies, from the coronation to the popular vigil of the deceased monarch in Westminster Hall, as happened with Elizabeth II.



The Gold State Coach is escorted with the monarchs on board







The chosen church was Westminster Abbey, the bishops of the Church of England liked to dress up in old colored cassocks, British music already had Elgar to compose stormy and melancholy hymns. After the photos came radio and television. The show has become something unique. It was fate. European monarchies fell, but the British managed to keep its anachronistic collection of horse carriages.

Cannadine stresses the importance of this unique character, which no country can emulate, as an element of cultural identity. Costumes and carriages spread to the financial City, to universities, town halls or judges. Carlos III will not wear baggy pants, but these largely invented traditions have an aroma of antiquity that offers the comfortable dream of continuity.

The historian finds in his itinerary a relationship between the ceremonial and the political power of the crown. The monarchs of the 18th and 19th centuries ruled, they were criticized. His strength was absolute with no need for pomp. Since the end of the 19th century, the monarchy has lost its political power, or at least the one it retains exercises it in an invisible way. The ceremonies would be its most important manifestation.