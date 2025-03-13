The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezhas received this Thursday in La Moncloa to the spokeswoman for EH Bildu In Congress, Mertxe Aizpuruaon the first time that a representative of this political formation goes to the presidential palace.

Sánchez has met with Aizpurua on the occasion of the round of meetings that he is maintaining with the leaders of the parties with representation in Congress to address security in Europe and the increase in defense spending.

The president of the Government has greeted EH Bildu spokeswoman, heiress formation of Batasuna, such as the rest of the members of La Ronda, in the Access Staircase to the Building of the Council of Ministers of the Moncloa Complex, They have shown their hands And they have briefly posed for graphic informants before accessing the meeting room.

In it, both have sat in contiguous armchairs next to the flags of Spain and the European Union. Sanchez He already met with Aizpurua in Congress on the occasion of the contacts he had to collect the necessary support to be invested.

However, until now No leftist representative Abertzale He had come To the Poncloa Palace to maintain a meeting with a government president.