President Gustavo Petro came to power with four great campaign promises: to fundamentally change the health system, improve the working conditions of workers, make education a fundamental right for all citizens and guarantee a basic pension for millions of poor older adults. Today, when the second of the four legislative years of his mandate is completed, the balance of his performance is bittersweet. The president has achieved a historic victory, but has suffered two defeats and scratched a draw.

The Congress of the Republic approved its pension reform, but sank the health and education reforms. The labor reform was saved at the last minute, and still must go through three debates before becoming law. In the last months of the sessions, the atmosphere was soured by the major corruption scandal in the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), in which former directors Sneyder Pinilla and Olmedo López have accused the presidents of the Senate, Iván Name, and the House of Representatives, Andrés Calle, of receiving multimillion-dollar bribes to accelerate the process of the reforms.

After a paralysis of several weeks, the absence of conclusive evidence against the congressmen allowed the reforms to continue. The approval of the pension reform by the plenary session of the House of Representatives last Friday is the largest change that has been made to the Colombian social security system in the last 30 years. This victory of the Government removes the accusation from the president and several of those close to him that Congress was flatly opposed to any transformation, that it was carrying out an institutional blockade. President Petro recognized it from Sweden, after learning the result of the vote in the Chamber: “This is the main social achievement of the working people of Colombia in a long time. Two million people who gave their lives working will receive a decent pension bonus in their old age. It is a historical fact and it was done with the Congress of the Republic. The possibility of a great national agreement revives,” the first left-wing president in the modern history of Colombia wrote in his X account. The project, which seeks to strengthen the public pension fund and increase the number of people of pension age who have a retirement, from around 25% to 75%, will come into effect in July 2025.

The process of this reform, led by the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, shows that the agreements are key for the reforms to advance in a Congress without clear majorities from either the ruling party or the opposition. Ramírez and the congressional speakers of the Historical Pact, the president’s coalition, prioritized pacts with the independent groups, even above the president’s wishes. The reform achieved the support of the majority of congressmen from the Liberal, La U and Conservative parties, by maintaining the threshold up to which citizens must contribute to the Colpensiones public fund at 2.3 minimum wages. The president promised during the campaign, and insisted during the process in Congress, that it should be 4 minimum wages. The Government also gave in to the request of the traditional and independent parties so that the money saved for pensions was not administered by Colpensiones, an entity whose head is defined by the Executive, but rather by a board of directors made up of the ministers of Finance and Labor, the director of National Planning and four experts selected by the Bank of the Republic, an independent entity.

This attitude of conciliation was successfully repeated in the last-minute salvation of the labor reform, which achieved majorities in the Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives in the last week of the legislature. The Government bench managed to approve important articles to recover the individual rights of formal workers, at the cost of sinking the union and collective rights that the original reform included. This decision, giving in to one of the backbones of the project, allowed congressmen from independent parties to support the project. Although it still has three debates to become law, the fact that it has not sunk prevents a defeat for Petro. Among the main points approved are the two-hour increase in the night shift, which with the reform will begin at 7pm instead of the current 9pm; 100% payment for work on the mandatory day of rest, which today is 75%; and the payment of 100% of the minimum wage to SENA apprentices. The reform also establishes the indefinite-term contract as a rule in labor contracting, above the provision of services and outsourcing; increases paternity leave from two to six weeks; and guarantees a contract and an agricultural wage, a benefit for more than a million farmers who today are in the informal sector.

This historic victory and the tie in the labor vote contrast with the profound defeat that the Executive suffered in the middle of the legislative period, when the Senate’s Seventh Commission sank by an absolute majority its health reform, which the president himself had prioritized. That fall has been the hardest political failure that Petro has suffered so far during his government, since the failed reform was his obsession for several months. The insistence on fundamentally changing a health system with problems and achievements generated the first major crisis in the cabinet, which led to the departure of the most moderate ministers: Alejandro Gaviria from Education, Cecilia López from Agriculture and José Antonio Ocampo from Finance, and in the president’s decision to break a majority legislative coalition that approved an ambitious tax reform. The health reform that sought, among other things, to eliminate the intermediation of the Health Promotion Entities (EPS) so that the money would go directly from the State to the clinics and hospitals, collapsed in part due to the intransigence of the Government and the confrontational attitude of the Ministers of Health, first Carolina Corcho and in the final stretch Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo.

The fall of the education reform was another hard blow for the president, especially because until a few weeks ago it was the project that seemed to have the most support. Even in the third debate in the Senate, he achieved an unprecedented agreement with the opposition so that the project passed unanimously. However, that achievement was the seed of his shipwreck. The changes incorporated by the pact with the Uribista Centro Democrático and the center-right Cambio Radical generated the immediate rejection of the teachers union, Fecode. “It was behind our backs, behind closed doors and by assault,” said Martha Rocío Alfonso, secretary of International Relations and spokesperson for one of the power bases of the president and the left in general. For teachers, some things were non-negotiable: mentions of the private sector and a “blended system,” teacher evaluations based on student performance, definitions of education as an “essential public service,” and the inclusion of “education tertiary.” In the end, the project that sought to guarantee education as a fundamental right for all citizens sank in Congress.

The president faces the challenge, in the next legislature, of carrying out the two reforms that collapsed and one to the justice system. The outlook, however, is not encouraging. In the third year of mandate it is always difficult for governments to approve their bills, since the next elections are approaching. In this case, there will be an additional obstacle: the Conservative Party has already officially announced that the next president of the senate will be Efraín Cepeda, one of the Government’s biggest opponents in the traditional right-wing formation. Furthermore, it is likely that the vice president of that corporation is the Uribista Paloma Valencia. With this board of directors, plus the bidding in the Chamber between several congressmen from the diverse green bench, the reforms that have not yet been approved face a complex panorama.

