Carlos Zannini could concentrate the Government’s judicial strategy against former President Mauricio Macri, the former Minister of Finance Nicolas Dujovne and the rest his economic team in the investigation that the Executive pushes on the destination of the disbursements of the IMF for U $$ 44 thousand million dollars. Official sources consulted by Clarion assure that the Treasury procurement by Zannini would be the natural instance for the Executive to advance in a complaint against the political and economic leaders of the largest loan in the history of the multilateral credit organization after the head of state Alberto Fernandez announced on Monday in front of the Legislative Assembly a “criminal complaint” against those responsible “for the greatest fraudulent administration and the greatest embezzlement of funds that our memory registers.” The Central Bank could also be a plaintiff to have access to the case and they seek that, if irregularities in the granting of credit are found, the former officials respond with their assets.

Former Secretary of Legal and Technical during the 12 years of Kirchnerism and a member of the small table of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner since the time of Santa Cruz, Zannini, is the head of the State attorneys and was splashed in the last days after it transpired that he and his wife were vaccinated against the coronavirus despite not appearing on any priority list. “Zannini is a high official of the State, if he has any health problem it is a problem for the State”, justified the brand new Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti. However, the former president of the Supreme Court of Santa Cruz at the time when Kirchner was governor was registered as “health personnel.”

The Treasury Department also echoed the rumors and did not rule out that option. If the versions are confirmed, Zannini would control the third complaint from the State involving Macri. He is already pushing the case of Correo Argentino and the investigation into the money laundering of relatives of the former president. The vice president’s most trusted official spent 107 days in prison during Macri’s administration, denounced for treason against the fatherland for being the author of the bill for the memorandum of understanding with Iran, a detail that the President recalled at the inauguration ceremony. of the official.

In the Government they are also considering other options. “The Treasury Office would be the natural place, but the Central Bank could also be the complainant,” said a legal and political advisor to that institution. The monetary authority, which had already published the report Foreign Exchange Market, Debt and Formation of Foreign Assets 2015 – 2019 He asked SIGEN to carry out a specific audit of the documentation to evaluate the “responsibilities of the officials” who interceded in the agreement with the Fund. He also went to the Anti-Corruption Office, an organization that, according to the macrismo judicial swords, could concentrate the complaint against the former president.

The current general trustee of the Nation is Carlos Montero, a personal friend of the President since his time in the Faculty of Law. The owner of the OA is Felix crous, a former prosecutor of the Legitimate Justice group, linked to Kirchnerism, who ordered the body to abandon the lawsuits against Cristina Kirchner that it had initiated during the previous administration.

BCRA advisers asked the director of Banco Nación last week Claudio Lozano a copy of the complaint of the only cause that already exists against Macri and his economic team for the crime and that fell first in the court of Maria Eugenia Capuchetti. In the same case, the former Minister of Finance was also denounced. Nicolás Dujovne and former BCRA presidents Guido Sandleris, Federico Sturzenegger and Luis Caputo.

In addition, Lozano met in recent days with the director of the BCRA Betina Stein, who detected the alleged irregularities in the agreement between the IMF and Argentina that could motivate the state complaint. Among them, the most important, according to official sources: the absence of an authorization from Congress to formalize the loan.

In an extensive media raid, Stein suggested on Tuesday that if it was found that there was a breach of duties by the public official, the former officials involved they might have to respond with their equity, in addition to facing possible prison sentences.

In the Government there is full conviction that the IMF broke its own statute to grant the original loan of $ 55 billion to Argentina. That is why they propose to take the claim to the United Nations to turn it into a witness case, as ordered Cristina Kirchner, in 2015, with the vulture funds.

Officials in the economic area are not very sure about how could the official complaint impact against Macri -which marks the responsibilities of the IMF in granting the loan- in the negotiation with the credit organization headed by the minister Martin Guzman.