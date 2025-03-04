Doubts about the next Ilia Topuria fight at the UFC are still on the board. At first, it seemed to stay in the pen weight (145 pounds or 65.3 kilos) to have its revenge against Alexander Volkanovski. Then, it was confirmed that he left his belt vacant to climb to the light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos). This opened the Vera to see the best duel that can be done, today, in the mixed martial arts (MMA): Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev.

Fans, UFC and Topuria itself look for this. However, from the Russian team they are not wanting to accept that fight. Islam Makhachev argues that He doesn’t want to give more opportunities to those of the lower weight, since he faced Volkanovski twice. Therefore, he and his team urge the Hispanic-Georgian to first have a clash for the contender postand thus demonstrate that it is a legitimate light weight. This opens the door to another interesting battle against Charles Oliveira, but would leave Makhachev without competing and delay the fight that everyone wants to see.

Given this tide of alternatives, there are those who believe that the matador should go directly against the Russian and others who agree that he should make a previous fight in the new category. The one who was once champion of the seventh season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, Matt Brown, is on that ship, as commented in an interview in the program ‘The Fighter vs the Writer’. «If it were Islam I would not accept that fight with Topuria. I totally agree with what he said that ‘I don’t need to fight another of the 145 pounds,’ Brown said.

In spite of this, he also believes that the Hispanic-Georgian has earned the right to do so, but that Makhachev has also done enough to decide whether to take the fight or not. «What Ilia has done … I think He has earned the right to fight for a title in basically all divisions, but I agree that we let a before and that the fight with Islam wins, ”said the American.









Another reason that gives, just as Esteban Ribovics pointed out in an interview for ABC, is that he sees it small for the category. Even so, in the first lawsuit they had, Alexander Volkanovski proved to be up to the Russian, indicating that Topuria could perform A good role. Even so, there is still nothing official, and it seems that it will finally have to go through Charles Oliveira before beating with the Russian.