The Celtics will meet again with Kyrie. It’s the best analysis you can make of their win over the Wizards, forged with one of the few positives they’ve had this year: Jayson Tatum. His biggest argument and also a consolidated star, the forward has gone to 50 points in a spectacular second half and has saved the furniture of a limp team, lacking the chemistry of the past and now meeting the ogre of the Eastern Conference and almost the NBA: the Nets. That Super team with a big three for the memory that has, among its members, Irving, the black beast of a project that destroyed from within and that seemed to recover last year. A mere mirage before heading to a season marked by the coronavirus, the condensed calendar and injuries. On the Celtics, that of Jaylen Brown, who will not play the playoffs. But they could be more, since Marcus Smart and Robert Williams they received two blows in the duel against the Wizards that took them out of the game temporarily. They both came back and the wound stopped bleeding. And Tatum, with some help from Kemba, did the rest. Oh, and Brad Stevens breathes. It is not for less.

Their rivals, the Wizards, had their chance, and they fell for a bigger than deserved result. But the reality is that its stars were not up to what a rival with wounded pride, but not dead (for now) demanded. Russell Westbrook, after a historic season, had 13 rebounds at halftime, a personal best that does not count for the playoffs, because the NBA has already made it clear that the play-in is not the playoffs. But little else: he only contributed one more rejection in the entire second half, in which he did not give a single assist (5 in the first). And he finished with 4 losses and 5 personal fouls, in a poor shooting selection (6 of 18 in field goals and 0 of 4 in triples), receiving ugly insults from the public (the things of some fans) and heading to the locker room tunnel when there were still more than five minutes left until the match (the Westbrook stuff) was over. The point guard has not shown the dominant version that this season has allowed him to reconcile with the public, and it must emerge if the Wizards do not want to lose to Indiana and say goodbye to the playoffs. Something that would be a bitter end after the end of regular season they have done.

Bradley Beal was slightly thinner than his partner, but it was not the solution either. 22 points (almost 32 in the regular season), 9 rebounds and 6 assists with 10 of 25 in field goals and 1 of 6 in triples (one very far and in the end of a possession). In other words, little from the stars and from the quartermaster, which was based on 12 points from Daniel Gafford and 17 from an Ish Smith. that was of the little salvageable of its equipment. Of the rest, very little, including the umpteenth Davis Bertans embarrassment, a shadow of what he proved to be to sign an $ 80 million contract over five seasons that so far is, to put it mildly, incredibly excessive. Much will have to improve Scott Brooks’ team. A series against the Nets would have been morbid, without a doubt: on the track, Kevin Durant, James Harrden, Russell Westbrook and Brook himselfs. Remember? That Oklahoma-born project that came to dream of the ring in 2012 (4-1 loss to the LeBron Heat in the Finals). It seems like 1,000 years have passed …

The reunion with Kyrie

The best part is for the Celtics, who have no doubts but are in the playoffs. That fact alone is too small a prize for a team that fell two victories away from the Finals last year, but after a year of constant suffering, They face the series against the Nets favorites with nothing to lose and the intention to enjoy. After all, the drastic decisions will be made in the summer. Tatum finished with 50 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, +25 on the court, 14 of 32 in field goals and 5 of 12 in triples. Very well also Kemba Walker, who has pulled catch and shoot, an irregular mechanism in his repertoire, to break the game with three consecutive triples at the beginning of the third quarter (then Tatum caught the relief) and scored 29 points with an acceptable 6 of 14 from the outside. And apart from that, 12 + 12 of a Tristan Thompson protagonist due to the physical discomfort of Robert Williams And that has slightly reminded the man who became a perfect complement in the Cavaliers, those who won the ring in 2016: protection of the rim in defense, finished in attack and a lot of rebounding.

The Celtics are in the playoffs and will face off with their nemesis, Kyrie. Brad Stevens arrives more questioned than ever, the squad is short and full of injuries that have left some players affected and others out of circulation, there is insecurity for a season with more lows than highs and little confidence in the project and that continues to plummet. But the moment of truth comes now, with a certain audience already on the slopes (if the Bostonian fans have whistled Westbrook today, they will not beat around the bush in the case of Kyrie) and the Garden turned, who knows, into a fortress. Remember that thing about the Celtics being a playoff team? Well, nobody has said anything like that this year and the team has lost the fight in public opinion, that place where the battles that decide wars are fought. But they are still the team that reached the Finals last year and their tradition gives them an air of pride. that can be very useful. And Brad Stevens has always rowed better against the current. Yes, the Nets are favorites. Very favorites. But…