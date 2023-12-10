In a historic step towards recognizing the role of culture in mitigating and adapting to climate change, an elite group of high-level delegates from around the world met on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

During the meeting, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, announced; Brazilian Minister of Culture, Marguerite Menezes, officially launched the Group of Friends of Culture-Based Climate Action (GFCBCA) at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This new coalition, which includes 33 countries and several United Nations agencies, calls for recognition of the pivotal role of culture in climate change policies. The coalition also aims to galvanize political momentum to ensure effective, coherent and coherent multilateral action that formally recognizes the importance of culture and heritage in climate action. The meeting also witnessed the unveiling of the “UAE Declaration for Culture-Based Climate Action,” in the presence of the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi.

Big consequences

Commenting on the UAE Declaration and the launch of the Group of Friends of Culture-Based Climate Action, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi said: “We realize that climate change has consequences that go beyond the environmental system, and its effects also affect our social and cultural systems. It constitutes a cultural emergency because of its negative role in preventing societies from preserving their cultural heritage. Culture-based climate action provides an effective and comprehensive solution that helps achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.” For her part, Margaret Menezes said: “Culture, which is one of the most important and powerful elements, cannot be excluded from confronting climate change on this planet. Our presence also reinforces the commitment made by our President (Lula da Silva) by emphasizing that we need, in a responsible and concrete way, to set the climate agenda in multilateral discussions.” She added, “Brazil is a country closely linked to the environmental agenda. “We have a large portion of the planet’s forests and many technological solutions that can be adopted to address the climate issue.”

Comprehensive cooperation

While Maryam Al Muhairi said, “Climate changes affect our material and moral culture in many ways. However, some of the best examples of climate solutions are themselves derived from culture, tradition and legacy. “In order to strengthen our efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and protect the planet, we must harness culture in all its forms.”

The “UAE Declaration for Culture-Based Climate Action” confirms that the world today faces not only an environmental, financial and scientific challenge, but climate change also poses a cultural challenge, and therefore, addressing the climate change crisis and achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement will require unprecedented inclusion and cooperation across all sectors. Specifically culture.

Motivating factors

The Declaration stresses that any path to fully achieving the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement – including those related to climate change mitigation and adaptation, means of reducing loss and damage, and promoting sustainable, climate-resilient development – must include a focus on heritage. Cultural, arts and creative industries as catalysts for transformative climate action.

The declaration also highlighted the urgent need for cultural sectors, including institutions and heritage sites, to respond to climate change priorities.

Joint work

The Group of Friends of Culture-based Climate Action ahead of COP29 and COP30 will seek to facilitate the integration of culture into future COPs and within the broader UNFCCC framework, including potentially launching joint action on culture and action climatic. The group also plans to disseminate the concepts of culture-based climate action across relevant global and regional platforms to support the exchange of experiences and knowledge and establish meaningful partnerships to address the climate crisis.