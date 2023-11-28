The siekopai will finally be able to return to their “ancestral home”, to Pë’këya, a land in Ecuador, on the border with Peru, where this Amazonian people lived for centuries until they were expelled in 1941 due to the war between the two countries. According to a ruling issued last Friday, and to which this newspaper has had access, the Ecuadorian State grants them ownership of a piece of this jungle, a total of 42,360 hectares, also known as Lagartococha. The judicial decision, taken in the second instance – the first only recognized the transfer of space – is “historic” because Ecuador recognizes for the first time the native settlers’ right to “possession of a territory declared a protected area”, which It can serve as a precedent for other indigenous communities that are trying to regain control of their land, explains Justino Piaguage, head of the Siekopai Nation, in a telephone conversation with this newspaper.

The 2008 Constitution of Ecuador recognizes the right of “indigenous communes, communities, peoples and nationalities to maintain possession of ancestral lands and territories and obtain their free allocation.” But there was an exception: the spaces included in the National System of Protected Areas, for which the regulations contemplated transfer, but not ownership. In 2017, the approval of the Organic Law of Rural Lands and Ancestral Territories opened the door for protected spaces to also return to the hands of their original owners, something that has just happened with the return of Pë’këya to the siekopai, a community of about 720 people in Ecuador—more than 1,000, with members living in Peru. The court also obliges the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition of Ecuador to apologize publicly to the siekopai, in a ceremony that will be organized in its territory, because with “its actions and omissions it failed to fulfill its obligations to guarantee the rights of the Siekopai Nation.”

This piece of land is what will allow us to continue existing as an ancient people. Justino Piaguage, head of the Siekopai Nation

The recovery of Lagartococha was the “key,” according to Piaguage, to prevent the disappearance of a town that has been struggling to return home for more than 80 years and that was doomed to “disappearance.” “This piece of land is what will allow us to continue existing as an ancient people, as a people who have shown that we are Amazonian, with a different culture, a different wisdom and a different language, the paikoka,” explains the head of the siekopai.

Justino Piaguage, president of the Siekopai Nation, on April 27 in Barcelona. Carles Ribas

The connection of this town with its land and its past is intrinsic to its essence and its reason for being. “Many believe that we want to return for the sake of beauty, that is not the case. My grandfather was there, drinking yagé [ayahuasca], there is my grandparents’ navel, that’s why we continue to feel and want to return. It is not a problem of land, it is a matter of spirit, of not suffering anymore,” said Maruja Payaguage before the three judges of the Provincial Court of Justice of Sucumbíos (Ecuador) who have had to decide whether to grant the siekopai ownership of Lagartococha, according to the sentence that Piaguage shared this Monday in an assembly with his people. The text recognizes in several points this suffering that Payaguage mentions and that other “siekopai grandparents” experienced, due to not being able to return safely to their territory. “Cesario Piaguage Payaguage, at 112 years old, wished he could die there, to be able to fulfill his ritual cycle. Like him, it was stated that many other grandparents died without being able to be at peace spiritually,” the document states. “Cesario died on April 5 without seeing his dream come true,” recalls Piaguage.

Of the 100,000 hectares that originally made up Lagartococha, and in which other indigenous peoples now live, the Siekopai have recovered just over 40%

The Ecuadorian Court also values, when restoring their land to the Siekopai, the testimony of “children, adolescents and women regarding how knowledge about the name, location and use of plants, fishing or hunting practices, goldsmithing and even ritual practices related to the transition to adulthood, gestation or upbringing and the explanation of their origin as a nation, it is only possible to know and experience them in the Pë’këya area.”

Of the 100,000 hectares that originally made up Lagartococha, and in which other indigenous peoples now live, the Siekopai have recovered just over 40%, a total of 42,360 hectares. “Fortunately, they contain the largest number of sacred places for us, where our link with the lagoons and the spirits of the jungle is,” says Piaguage. Among those places, the head of the Siekopai Nation mentions “Ñañokomasira”, where the ancient wise men of his community “reached an agreement with the mythological beings of water” to settle a war. Also the sacred river Emuña. Or Kwiñajaira, “a historical site where our grandparents found medicinal plants to defend themselves against diseases,” he says. It was there, precisely, where the siekopai created a kwarawëko (syrup in the Paikoka language), which they used during the Covid-19 pandemic and which, they claim, worked much better than “modern medicine.”

a long battle

This fight, according to Piaguage, was started by his grandfather Cecilio Piaguage when the Peruvian-Ecuadorian war ended in 1942. “After the conflict, which separated Siekopai families between Ecuador and Peru, he wanted to return to his territory, and began to look for a way to reunify his people, but he never succeeded due to harassment.”

The sentence itself recognizes this persecution: “This Amazonian people had to leave Pë’këya for reasons beyond their control arising from the war between Ecuador and Peru in 1941 and other conditions of dispossession and to which they have attempted to return since then “permanent despite the threats, harassment and obstacles that have existed, derived from the militarization of the border and the subsequent creation of the Cuyabeno Fauna Reserve.”

Jesuit manuscript from 1753 with terms in Paikoka, the language of the Siekopai.

To recover the land, it was necessary to demonstrate that they were the original nation, which in a culture of oral tradition left them barely without resources. However, several Jesuit documents, including an anonymous manuscript from 1753, demonstrated that the siekopai had been living in Lagartococha for centuries. The text, preserved in the New York Public Library, contained about 1,200 words in Paikoka. “The oral tradition of the Siekopai is very precise, but in this document the intellection [entre la palabra en paikoka y en español] It is almost total,” Argentine researcher and anthropologist María Susana Cipolletti, who has participated in the judicial process as a witness, stated last May in a telephone interview with this newspaper.

Also for “the right to restitution to exist” it is essential that “the indigenous people maintain contact or the relationship with these ancestral territories in one way or another,” according to the Ecuadorian judges. This condition, according to the ruling, is proven: “It is demonstrated that the Siekopai Nationality is the ancestral owner of the territory of Pë’këya, with which it has maintained a historical, spiritual, cultural and material relationship that has been essential in the creation and development of their cultural identity and worldview and that is essential for their physical and cultural survival.”

“I finally feel an internal peace, for having demanded respect for the rights of the siekopai and having guaranteed this territorial space for the current and future generations,” celebrates Piaguage. The result will allow his people, he is convinced, to “avoid extinction.”

